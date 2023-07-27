Pet Care Market Set to Soar Past USD 384.2 Billion by 2030

Westford,USA, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Pet Care market , increased focus on natural and organic products, the rise of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels, the surge in pet tech and wearables, focus on sustainability and eco-friendly products, personalized and customized offerings, growth in pet grooming and spa services, expansion of pet insurance and healthcare options, and adoption of subscription-based models are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Pet care provides food, water, shelter, exercise, grooming, and veterinary care to domesticated animals. It is a lifelong commitment that requires time, money, and effort. Responsible pet owners provide their pets with the best care to ensure their health and happiness.

Prominent Players in Pet Care Market

Mars Petcare

Nestlé Purina PetCare

The J.M. Smucker Company

Hill's Pet Nutrition

Spectrum Brands

Diana Group

Unicharm Corporation

Schnell & Kämptner

Tiernahrung Deuerer

Heristo

Colgate-Palmolive

WellPet

Blue Buffalo

Royal Canin

Orijen

Acana

Taste of the Wild

Merrick

Nature's Variety

Dogs and Cats Care Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Dogs and cats dominate the global online market as they have a significantly larger pet owner population compared to other types of pets like birds, fish, or reptiles. Dogs and cats are known for their ability to provide companionship and emotional support to their owners. This human-animal bond drives the demand for pet care products and services for these popular pets.

Pet Food is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the pet food is the leading segment as it offers a wide variety of products catering to different types of pets, including dogs, cats, birds, fish, and other small mammals. The availability of different formats (dry, wet, raw, specialized diets) further expands consumer choices.

Asia Pacific is the leading Market Due to the High Pet Ownership

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is one of the largest growing markets with a high pet ownership. The trend of pet humanization, where pets are considered as family members, is strong in the region. This drives the demand for higher quality and specialized pet care offerings.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Pet Care market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Pet Care.

Key Developments in Pet Care Market

Colgate-Palmolive acquired three former Mars Petcare factories in March 2023 for $700 million. The factories are located in the United States and Mexico, and they produce Hill's Science Diet pet food.

Zoetis acquired Basepaws in April 2023 for an undisclosed amount. Basepaws is a pet DNA and at-home health testing company.

