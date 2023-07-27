Questex Launches the U.S. Broadband Summit, Inaugural Event for the Broadband Industry

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex Technology Group today announces the launch of the inaugural U.S. Broadband Summit, which brings the wider broadband industry together to discuss the future of broadband in the United States and the concerted effort to bridge the digital divide. Targeted to federal funding leaders and state representatives and tech leaders from across the broadband and telecommunications industries, including fiber operators, MSO’s, WISP’s, wireless carriers and more, the event takes place November 15-17, 2023 at the Renaissance Downtown Hotel in Washington, D.C. Registration for the U.S. Broadband Summit is now open. Click here to register.



Alejandro Piñero, Head of Content, Fierce Technology Group at Questex said, “As attention focuses on bridging the growing digital divide, and the need to bring connectivity to the under- and un-served, the industry must come together to address the challenge. There is no golden key to connect everyone, and the U.S. Broadband Summit aims to bring everyone together to discuss how collaboration will lead to a more connected and vibrant society, in benefit of individuals and communities.”

U.S. Broadband Summit Conference Program

The U.S. Broadband Summit will offer content from over 60 speakers across more than 40 sessions.

Select speakers include:

Tom Maguire, COO, Brightspeed

Sally Burchfield Doty, Director, Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi

Scott Widham, Chairman, Ezee Fiber

Earnie Holtrey, Deputy Director, Indiana Broadband Office

Jade Piros, Director, Kansas Office of Broadband Development

Joe Costello, CEO, Kwikbit

Michael Baldino, Director and General Counsel, Massachusetts Broadband Institute

Andrew Butcher, President, Maine Connectivity Authority

Sandeep Taxali, Broadband Program Advisor, New Mexico Office of Broadband Access and Expansion

Brian Newby, Broadband Program Director, North Dakota Information Technology

Fred Engel, CTO, PBS North Carolina

Brian Thorn, Director, Broadband Strategy, Rhode Island

U.S. Broadband Summit Advisory Board Members

The U.S. Broadband Summit has recruited an impressive list of influential leaders in the broadband industry who are participating on the Advisory Board and have contributed to the content for the 2023 program. They include:

Jimmy Carr, CEO, All Points Broadband

Zac Cronauer, Head of Fiber Initiatives, Blue Ridge Communications

Claude Aiken, CSO and Chief Legal Officer, Nextlink Internet

Glen Howie, Director, State Broadband Office, State of Arkansas

Thomas L. Tyler, Jr., Deputy Director, Broadband, State of Louisiana

Rebecca Dilg, Broadband Director, State of Utah

Allison Remsen, EVP and CSO, US Telecom Association

Roger Timmerman, CEO, Utopia Fiber

U.S. Broadband Summit Sponsors and Partners

In addition to content, the U.S. Broadband Summit will feature industry leading sponsors and partners in a variety of formats and connection opportunities, including Gold: Harmonic; Silver: Clearfield and Radisys; Bronze: Wavelo, Visionary Broadband and Lumos; Supporting Partner: CQA; Exhibitor: Amphenol Network Solutions and VantagePoint; and Industry Partners: 5G Americas, Broadband Forum, CCA, Fiber Broadband Association, Fierce Telecom, Five Nine Podcast, GSMA/MWC LA, ICF, NATE and TIA.

