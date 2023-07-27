Water Treatment Chemicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% by 2033: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report 2023-2033: Forecasts by Source (Synthetic, Bio-based), by End-user (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Other), by Application (Boiler Water Treatment, Cooling Water Treatment, Raw Water Treatment, Water Desalination, Other), by Type (Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants, Coagulants & Flocculants, Chelating Agents, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global water treatment chemicals market was valued at US$34.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Elevating Industrial Processes with Chemically-Pure Water

Industries require high-quality water for various manufacturing and production processes to ensure optimal product quality and minimize operational risks. Water treatment chemicals play a pivotal role in optimizing process water quality by removing impurities, controlling microbial growth, and maintaining the desired water parameters. As industries prioritize quality assurance and process efficiency, the demand for water treatment chemicals that support these objectives continues to grow.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Water Treatment Chemicals Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had positive impacts on the water treatment chemicals market such as The pandemic has highlighted the importance of clean and safe water for hygiene and sanitation purposes. As a result, there has been a heightened awareness of the need for proper water treatment and disinfection, leading to increased demand for water treatment chemicals. Besides, Many governments have recognized the critical role of water treatment in combating the spread of the virus. They have initiated various measures and investments to improve water infrastructure, including treatment facilities, which has boosted the demand for water treatment chemicals.

Moreover, healthcare facilities expanded their capacity to handle the pandemic, there was a greater need for water treatment chemicals in hospitals, clinics, and temporary medical facilities. These chemicals were crucial for maintaining the necessary hygiene standards in medical settings. Also, The pandemic highlighted the need for sustainable practices in all industries. As a result, there was an increased interest in eco-friendly and biodegradable water treatment chemicals, promoting the adoption of more sustainable solutions in the market.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 382-page report provides 122 tables and 178 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global water treatment chemicals market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for water treatment chemicals. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including type, source, end-user, and application and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing water treatment chemicals market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Purity-Driven Chemistry for Healthier Lives

The significance of clean, potable water for public health is undeniable. Outbreaks of waterborne diseases and contaminants like pathogens, heavy metals, and organic pollutants have raised awareness about the importance of effective water treatment. Water treatment chemicals enable the removal of harmful substances, ensuring safe water consumption and improved public health outcomes.

Preserving Every Drop Counts - Combating Water Scarcity with Chemicals

Water scarcity has become a pressing global concern due to factors like climate change and over-extraction of groundwater. Regions facing water scarcity are driven to explore innovative water treatment techniques and technologies to maximize the use of available water resources. Water treatment chemicals, when employed efficiently, can facilitate water reuse, desalination, and purification, playing a crucial role in mitigating water scarcity challenges.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Empowering Modern Treatment Technologies with Chemical Innovation

The water treatment industry continues to witness technological advancements, such as membrane filtration, UV disinfection, and nanotechnology. These cutting-edge technologies often work in tandem with water treatment chemicals, optimizing treatment processes and enhancing overall efficiency. Continuous innovation in both chemicals and technologies drives the expansion of the water treatment chemicals market.

Growing Demand for Clean Industrial Processes

The shift towards sustainable and environmentally friendly industrial processes is gaining momentum. Many industries are embracing water treatment chemicals to minimize water usage, recycle wastewater, and reduce their overall environmental footprint. This transition aligns with corporate social responsibility initiatives and positively impacts the demand for eco-conscious water treatment solutions.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the water treatment chemicals market are Baker Hughes Company, BASF SE, Buckman, Cortec Corporation, Dow Inc., Ecolab Inc., Green Water Treatment Solutions, Johnson Matthey plc, Kemira Oyj, Kurita Europe GmbH, Nouryon, SNF, Solenis, Suez SA, Veolia Environnement S.A.. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

21 Oct 2022, Operating wastewater treatment plants is made easier by Cortec®/Bionetix® Joint Forces.With a subsidiary that specialises in biological wastewater treatment and a position as a global pioneer in corrosion control technology, Cortec® Corporation is in a unique position to make life simpler for those who run wastewater treatment plants.

30 March 2022, In order to establish a joint venture company (JV) that will supply oilfield and industrial chemicals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) and Dussur, which is owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Aramco, and SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation), have entered into an agreement.

