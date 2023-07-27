Crop Protection Chemicals Market Set to Soar Past USD 66.7 Billion by 2030

Westford,USA, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Crop Protection Chemicals market , increasing adoption of integrated pest management (IPM) practices, growing demand for bio-based and environmentally friendly crop protection solutions, development of precision agriculture technologies, rising focus on sustainable agriculture and organic farming, consolidation and mergers among crop protection chemical companies, and stringent regulations on pesticide usage and residue limits are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Crop protection chemicals, also known as pesticides, are substances used to control pests, diseases, and weeds that can damage crops. They are a vital part of modern agriculture, and they help to ensure that farmers can produce enough food to feed the world's growing population.

Prominent Players in Crop Protection Chemicals Market

BASF

Bayer

Syngenta

Corteva

FMC

DuPont

Sumitomo Chemical

Adama

Nufarm

UPL

Arysta LifeScience

Nihon Nohyaku

Dow AgroSciences

ChemChina

Jiangsu Henglong

Shandong Luqiao

Zhejiang Hisun

Shandong Weifang

Herbicides Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Herbicides dominate the global online market as they are the most commonly used crop protection chemicals globally. Weeds compete with crops for essential resources like nutrients, water, and sunlight, posing a significant threat to crop yields. Herbicides effectively control weed growth and help maximize crop productivity.

Fruits & Vegetables are the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, fruits & vegetables are the leading segment as these are susceptible to a wide range of pests and diseases, making them highly demanding in terms of crop protection requirements. Effective pest and disease control are essential to safeguard the crop and minimize losses.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region is known for producing high-value crops like fruits, vegetables, and specialty crops, which require effective crop protection to maintain quality and yields.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Crop Protection Chemicals market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Crop Protection Chemicals.

Key Developments in Crop Protection Chemicals Market

Corteva Agriscience acquired Symborg in February 2023 for an undisclosed amount. Symborg is a Spanish company that develops and markets biostimulants for agriculture.

Bioceres Crop Solution Corp. acquired Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. in March 2023 for $207 million. Marrone Bio Innovations is a developer of biological crop solutions.

Key Questions Answered in Crop Protection Chemicals Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

