The global data center power market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.48% from 2022 to 2028.

• Operators have been investing in innovative solutions such as generators powered by hydrotreated vegetable oil, natural gas, hydrogen fuel cells, eco-diesel generator sets, and others.

• Regarding UPS systems, the data center power market is more inclined toward adopting battery types such as nickel-zinc, lithium-ion, VRLA, and Prussian blue sodium-ion batteries.

• The growing deployment of 5G services is growing the demand for edge data center deployments across several countries. Hence, it is increasing the adoption of power infrastructure in those edge facilities.

• The growing power outages in the data centers have also prompted operators to increase the redundancy of electrical infrastructure in their data centers. Hence leading to revenue generation opportunities for existing major electrical infrastructure providers operating in the market.



KEY TRENDS



The Emergence of Advanced UPS Systems



The market has shifted to adopting energy-efficient UPS solutions that are helping operators reduce the OPEX for electrical infrastructure and reduce the downtime in the data centers. Further, data center operators have started investing in UPS batteries such as lithium-ion, Prussian blue sodium-ion, and nickel-zinc batteries. For instance, NTT Global Data Centers adopted lithium-ion batteries with five minutes of run time at full load in its data center in Chicago (CH1). The industry also has witnessed a share of VRLA battery adoption by several operators.



Rise in Sustainable Generator Innovations



The growth in power demand from the market and sustainability requirements have led to several innovations in terms of generator fuel types. For instance, the data center power market has witnessed innovative fuel types such as hydrotreated vegetable oil, natural gas, hydrogen fuel cells, eco-diesel generators, etc. For instance, in March 2023, AWS announced adopting HVO for the backup generator powering its data centers in Dublin, Ireland. Also, AWS has announced to shift to the usage of HVO across all its data centers in Europe. The market also has started witnessing investments in microgrid installations. Operators in some data center power markets are also prominently investing in adopting DRUPS systems.



Adoption of Fuel Cell Generators



The data center market is significantly transforming towards sustainability, and thus the adoption of several unique solutions has been witnessed in the market. Operators have started adopting fuel cell generators to overcome the extreme power requirements of data center facilities. For instance, Equinix, in partnership with the National University of Singapore, announced its plan to test hydrogen-powered fuel cells as a power source for its data centers in Singapore.



Automation of Infrastructure



The growing concerns about outages and increasing downtime have led the operators to invest in adopting automation solutions for infrastructure. These solutions include software-defined data centers, artificial intelligence, and DCIM solutions.



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



• The data center power market has been growing in terms of the rise in the construction of data centers. Operators are on the lookout for adopting innovative and energy-efficient solutions. Regarding power infrastructure, UPS systems were the highest contributors to market investments by adopting VRLA and lithium-ion-powered UPS systems.

• Regarding UPS infrastructure, the market for UPS systems with 500-1,000 kVA systems capacities is growing. In contrast, the growing number of hyperscale data centers will grow the scope of adoption of UPS systems with capacities of over 1,000 kVA. The on-premises centers will continue to invest in adopting UPS systems with capacities of up to 500 kVA.

• The efficient adoption of the most suitable UPS systems has become a critical task for operators and designers, as UPS systems account for 30?40% of the failures in a facility. Lithium-ion battery technology will account for around 40-50% of the market share over the next ten years.



Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer Switches & Switchgears

• PDUs

• Other Electrical Infrastructure



Segmentation by UPS System Capacity

• <=500 kVA

• >500–1,000 kVA

• >1,000 kVA



Segmentation by Generator Capacity

• 0-1.5 MW

• 5–3 MW

• >=3 MW



Segmentation by Tier Standards

• Tier I & II

• Tier III

• Tier IV



Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Chile

o Colombia

o Rest of Latin America

• Western Europe

o The U.K.

o Germany

o France

o Netherlands

o Ireland

o Switzerland

o Italy

o Spain

o Belgium

o Other Western European Countries

• Nordics

o Sweden

o Denmark

o Norway

o Finland & Iceland

• Central and Eastern Europe

o Russia

o Poland

o Other Central & Eastern European Countries

• Middle East

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Israel

o Other Middle Eastern Countries

• Africa

o South Africa

o Kenya

o Nigeria

o Other African Countries

• APAC

o China

o Hongkong

o Australia

o New Zealand

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Taiwan

o Rest of APAC

• Southeast Asia

o Singapore

o Indonesia

o Malaysia

o Thailand

o Philippines

o Vietnam

o Other Southeast Asian Countries



VENDOR ANALYSIS

Key Vendor Profiles

• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Eaton

• Legrand

• Rolls-Royce

• Schneider Electric

• Vertiv



Other Prominent Vendors

• AEG Power Solutions

• Aggreko

• Aksa Power Generation

• AMETEK Powervar

• Anord Mardix

• Artesyn Embedded Power (Advanced Energy)

• Aten

• Austin Hughes Electronics

• BACHMANN

• BENNING Elektrotechnik Und Elektronik

• Borri

• Bloom Energy

• Bxterra Power Technology

• Canovate

• CENTIEL

• Chatsworth Products

• Cisco Systems

• Controlled Power Company

• Cyber Power Systems

• Dataprobe

• Delta Power Solutions

• Detroit Diesel

• EAE Elektrik

• Elcom International

• Enconnex

• Enlogic

• EverExceed Industrial

• Exide Technologies

• Fuji Electric

• Generac Power Systems

• General Electric

• Genesal Energy

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• HIMOINSA

• Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics

• HITEC Power Protection

• HITZINGER

• Huawei

• INNIO

• KEHUA Data (KEHUA Tech)

• KOEL (Kirloskar)

• Kohler

• Marathon Power

• Mitsubishi Electric

• MPINarada

• Natron Energy

• Narada

• Panduit

• Piller Power Systems

• Plug Power

• Powertek

• Pramac

• Riello Elettronica

• Rittal

• SAFT(TOTAL)

• Shenzhen KSTAR Science & Technology (KSTAR)

• Siemens

• Socomec

• SolarEdge Technologies

• Thycon

• Toshiba

• Virtual Power Systems (VPS)

• VYCON

• WTI - Western Telematic

• ZAF Energy Systems

• ZincFive



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the data center power market?

2. What is the growth rate of the global data center power market?

3. Who are the key players in the global data center power market?

4. Which region holds the most significant global data center power market share?

5. How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the global data center power market by 2028?

