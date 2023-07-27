Chief Outsiders Elevates Paul Sparrow to Managing Partner of South Region

CHARLESTON, SC, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chief Outsiders, the nation’s largest provider of Fractional Executive Services to grow mid-market companies, recently appointed Paul Sparrow to the role of Managing Partner of the company’s South Region. Sparrow replaces Clay Spitz, who was recently promoted to COO.

“Our Partners and Fractional CMOs and CSOs are focused on making big things happen for clients,” stated Art Saxby, CEO Founder and Principal. “As a Managing Partner, Paul takes on a critical leadership role to ensure client success as Chief Outsiders continues to scale.”

According to company leaders, a key element of Chief Outsiders’ success is understanding what each person in the organization loves to do. Knowing where they excel, they help them expand their role in that area. Hence, they now tap Sparrow’s impressive leadership and client relationship strengths to keep the focus on client success as the company’s network of marketing consultants grows.

Business Growth Expert

Sparrow is a business growth expert with over 30 years of strategic development and execution in a variety of industries and organizational settings including Fortune 50, startups, turnarounds, and emerging growth. At Chief Outsiders, he has accelerated client revenue growth, doing the best work of his career for eight years as a Fractional CMO and Area Managing Partner.

Prior to Chief Outsiders, Sparrow served as SVP of Sales & Marketing at Benefitfocus, SVP of Sales & Marketing at WebMD Transaction Services, Northeast Region Business Director and Product Director at Johnson & Johnson, Chief Manager & President at Huckleberry Farms LLC, SVP of Sales & Marketing at Cambar Solutions, and VP of Sales at GreenWizard.

Notable accomplishments include driving Benefitfocus’ total annual revenue from $24 million to $53 million in less than 2 years, generating a 20% increase in sales and surpassing WebMD Transaction Services’ $255 million plan, and producing growth of 733% over baseline at GreenWizard.

Today, Sparrow holds a clear understanding of Chief Outsider’s market, its business, and the challenges that business leaders face. The appointment to Managing Partner South allows him to enable the company’s CMOs and CSOs in that region to do what they love to do for clients who hire a part time executive.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading Executives-as-a-Service firm, helps CEOs and their organizations identify and deploy the fractional marketing and sales executives they need to accelerate growth. The firm’s cohesive team of more than 120 fractional executives act as Strategic Operators™ to achieve results. They blend insight, strategy, and execution to deliver revenue engines that drive long-term profitable growth for businesses.

Chief Outsiders’ fractional executives drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements. Having served on the executive teams of more than 1,550 client companies, each Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer has led marketing or sales at a diverse set of large corporations, including many Fortune 500 firms. Inc. Magazine has recognized Chief Outsiders for nine consecutive years as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US. The company was also recognized as a Forbes Small Giant in 2019.

“The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” is an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs co-authored by Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes. For additional information about the companies and CEOs who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, visit us at www.chiefoutsiders.com.

