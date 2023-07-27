The global laboratory gas generator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.27% from 2022 to 2028.

New York, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laboratory Gas Generators Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480150/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, there has been a surge in demand for drug products due to increased disease incidences. After production, drugs require analysis, which is expected to increase the demand for laboratory gas generators in the coming years. Gas chromatography, an effective technique used for sample differentiation, is utilized to identify components in a specific sample. As there is a significant increase in drug R&D demand, the laboratory gas generator market is anticipated to thrive during the forecast period.



Emerging Demand for Packaged Food



Comfort has become essential for individuals in this busy world as they seek to minimize their efforts and obtain everything they need. In the past, people preferred to carry homemade food in lunchboxes as needed. However, the problem of preserving food for longer and the need for extra precautions arose. Such factors led to the introduction of packaged food, partially cooked or processed and packed with preservatives to increase its shelf life for several days or months. And this has relieved people who no longer have to cook or carry homemade food everywhere.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT TYPE



The nitrogen gas generator market dominated the global laboratory gas generators market in 2022, with widespread adoption across various industries such as food, semiconductors, petroleum, chemistry, and research institutes. Further, the growth is fueled by various factors, including the increasing importance of analytical techniques in drug and food approval processes, rising concerns about food safety, and increased R&D spending in several industries.



Segmentation by Product Type

• Nitrogen

o Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

o Chemical & Petrochemical

o Food & Beverages

o Electronics Manufacturing

o Others

• Hydrogen

o Oil & Gas

o Chemical & Petrochemical

o Pharmaceutical

o Others

• Oxygen

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Chemical & Petrochemical

o Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

o Food & Beverages

o Others

• Zero Air

• Others



INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION



The global laboratory gas generators market by application is segmented into gas chromatography, liquid chromatography, and gas analysis. In 2022, gas chromatography held the largest market share because it is widely utilized to separate, detect, and quantify the components of a sample mixture. This technique applies to many substances, including inorganic and organic compounds, environmental pollutants, and drugs. The main advantage of gas chromatography is its ability to offer extremely accurate and precise measurements of the composition and concentration of various compounds present in a sample. It is also a highly selective and sensitive technique, capable of detecting even the slightest trace of a particular compound in a sample.



Segmentation by Application

• Gas Chromatography

• Liquid Chromatography

• Gas Analysis

• Others



INSIGHTS BY SALES CHANNEL



Direct sales dominated the global laboratory gas generators market in 2022; factors such as the broader reach in areas that lack better connectivity and high consumer trust associated with personally experiencing the quality of products drive the growth of this segment. Although the indirect sales channel holds a relatively lower market share, it is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The indirect sales channel allows customers to make purchases after carefully considering and comparing various brands and their prices and quality.



Segmentation by Sales Channel

• Direct Sales

• Indirect Sales



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America is anticipated to dominate the global laboratory gas generators market share during the projected period. The region has a well-established infrastructure and high R&D spending for the pharmaceutical industry, which are major factors driving market growth. Several U.S. pharmaceutical companies and government organizations have increased their R&D expenditure, positively impacting the demand for laboratory gas generators. For example, in 2021, Novartis AG invested USD 14,886 million in R&D, and Pfizer Inc. invested USD 13,829 million. These investments will likely contribute to the market’s growth since laboratory gas generators play a vital role in drug production and downstream processes.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o UAE



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The global laboratory gas generators market is dominated by major players such as PerkinElmer Inc., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Peak Scientific Instruments and Claind, and other domestic and global players. As international players expand their industry footprint, local manufacturers will likely find it challenging to compete with them. The competition will likely primarily revolve around features such as durability, tool performance, lifespan, price, and customization.



Key Company Profiles



• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• PEAK Scientific Instruments Ltd

• Claind



Other Prominent Vendors



• Linde plc

• Valco Instruments Company, Inc

• ErreDue s.p.a

• F-DGSi

• LabTech

• Atlas Copco

• Gardner Denver

• Sullair, LLC

• LNI Swissgas

• On Site Gas Systems

• Isolcell S.P.A.

• Mvs Engineering PVT. Ltd

• Omega Air

• Compressed Air Systems

• Ingersoll-Rand

• GENERON

• Air & Gas Technologies

• Nel Hydrogen

• MATHESON

• A One Engineering Works



