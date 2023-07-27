Broad Arrow Releases Digital Catalog and Announces Final Additions to Radius Auction at the Monterey Jet Center

Grosse Pointe, MI, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, in conjunction with Hagerty’s Motorlux event, is excited to announce the final consignments for the upcoming Radius Auction at the Monterey Jet Center on August 17-18 in Monterey, California. The Broad Arrow auction will be held on Thursday, 17 August at 4:00 pm PDT and Friday, 18 August at 1:00 pm PDT, with a public preview taking place Wednesday, 16 August at 9:00 am until 4:00 pm PDT. The newly released and complete digital catalog is now available here: Broad Arrow Digital Catalog

Final additions to the roster include the highly desirable 1995 Ferrari F50, an adventurous 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 M471 “Lightweight” Safari Rallye, a fascinating 1966 Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman Landaulet, a 2008 Lamborghini Reventón, 1993 Vector Avtech WX-3 Prototype and lastly, a previously announced 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO, which is offered without reserve.

Kenneth Ahn, President of Hagerty Marketplace states, “On behalf of the Hagerty and Broad Arrow team, we look forward to welcoming car lovers and enthusiasts in Monterey, California. Expanded to a two-day sale format this year, for our second-ever auction on the Monterey Peninsula, we will be offering more than 170 high-quality cars at our flagship Radius Auction on August 17th and 18th at the Monterey Jet Center in conjunction with Hagerty Motorlux, which will take place on Wednesday, August 16th. We look forward to seeing you in Monterey.”

Leading the final additions to the auction is the outstanding 1995 Ferrari F50 with an auction estimate of $4,000,000 — $4,500,000. Previously part of the renowned Matsuda Collection, with two long-term Japanese private owners and showing fewer than 7,146 miles. This modern supercar is offered with tools, a luggage set including a suit bag and a briefcase bag, a tonneau cover and rollover hoops, its hardtop, and its factory red F50 logoed flight case

The adventurous 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 M471 “Lightweight” Safari Rallye, with an auction estimate of $2,500,000—$3,000,000 stands out not only due to its desirable original specification as an M471 RS 2.7 Lightweight, but also for its off-the-continent racing history, its exacting restoration, and its continued use in one of the most grueling forms of motorsport, international rallying.

One of the notable highlights of the auction is the 1966 Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman Landaulet with an estimate of $2,250,000—$2,650,000. One of just 33 in this configuration, this example reigns supreme due to its longstanding corporate, factory ownership and unique history with the German government, for which it transported such notable guests as English royalty and Apollo-era astronauts. It is undoubtedly one of the most extraordinary examples of a Pullman Landaulet in existence.

Another striking highlight is the 2008 Lamborghini Reventón, with an auction estimate of $1,800,000—$2,100,000. One of only 20 Reventón models produced and showing only 463 miles from the time of cataloging, this exceptionally low mileage example offers the opportunity to acquire what will undoubtedly remain one of the most sought-after Lamborghinis in history.

Perhaps the zenith of small production sports cars of its era, the 1993 Vector Avtech WX-3 Prototype with an auction estimate of $1,500,000—$2,000,000, is a unicorn of automotive and American supercar history. This example is a true high-performance giant with a variable turbo boost selector bringing reported power to 1,000 horsepower. The sprint to 60 mph reportedly takes only 3.3 seconds, onward to a top speed of 248 mph.

Another spectacular Ferrari on the roster is the 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO with an estimate of $4,250,000 —$4,750,000, offered without reserve. The 288 GTO of course is the first and rarest model in an exclusive series of modern, low-volume Ferrari supercars. It is presented in its as-delivered livery of Rosso Corsa over a Pelle Nera interior with rare red fabric seat inserts.

Other outstanding final auction additions include:

• A single-owner 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder (Estimate: $1,850,000—$2,100,000)

• An award-winning 1953 Siata 208CS Balbo Berlinetta (Estimate: $1,400,000—$1,700,000)

• A 2019 Porsche GT2 RS Clubsport 25 "Manthey Racing" (Estimate: $800,000—$1,000,000)

• A low-mileage 2019 Porsche GT2 RS Clubsport (Estimate: $500,000—$650,000)

The Broad Arrow Radius Auction will take place Thursday, 17 August and Friday, 18 August at the Monterey Jet Center. The sale will offer 172 cars representing an impressive selection of pre-war American and European Classics alongside a wide array of modern collectibles and supercars. Further details on all consignments can be found at www.broadarrowauctions.com. For more information on Motorlux or to purchase tickets for the event, please visit www.motorlux.com.

