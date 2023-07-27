The U.S. continuing medical education market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.43% from 2022 to 2028.

New York, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Continuing Medical Education Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228557/?utm_source=GNW

Also, these platforms do not replace medical education and skills; gamification strategies effectively motivate medical professionals by improving their learning experiences. Health organizations are starting to use and implement video games for healthcare service delivery beyond entertainment. The broad access to chronic diseases management to medication adherence, while healthcare professionals are started using those games to track patient health and medical outcomes in cases from autism to concussion treatments. Further, gamification is growth-delivering potential factors across the U.S. continuing medical education market and offers lucrative growth opportunities. It is a new and effective e-learning CME delivery mode that helps health professionals understand care management and medication adherence. This interactive learning method provides an easy learning pathway for physicians and other healthcare professionals to learn and deliver better patient care.



ChatGPT is the Future of CME



The integration and intervention of next-generation technology in continuing medical education are well-known; however, implementing these technologies is challenging for industries. Although technologies come up with challenges, some upcoming technologies have created huge potential and capacity to transform the U.S. continuing medical education market landscape.



Mandatory CME Credit Requirements for Healthcare Professionals



Across the U.S., CME credit is mandatory for healthcare professionals, which is the major factor accelerating the U.S. continuing medical education market. The healthcare professionals are segmentized into physicians, allied health professionals, and nurses. Physicians are committed to continuing medical education as part of being active and maintaining licensure. Most U.S. states demand a yearly CME credit quota to maintain an active medical license. In the United States, physicians must complete various modules relating to clinical medicine, medical science, and offering health services and solutions to people.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



INSIGHTS BY DELIVERY MODE



The U.S. continuing medical education market by delivery mode is segmented into classroom training, e-learning, regularly scheduled series (RSS), journals, and others. In 2022, the classroom training segment accounted for the highest share. Classroom training is considered the most impactful delivery mode to deliver high-quality knowledge, skills, and performance abilities which drive the exponential growth of the segment over other segments. Furthermore, the restrictions implemented during the pandemic by the US government have shifted towards digital continuing medical education, where medical professionals shifted highly towards online CME courses quickly.



Segmentation by Delivery Mode

• Classroom Training

• E-Learning

• Regularly Scheduled Series

• Journal

• Others



INSIGHTS BY PROVIDERS



The U.S. continuing medical education market is segmented by providers into non-profit organizations (NPOs) and physician membership organizations (PMOs), publishing/educational companies, schools of medicine, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems, and others. The NPOs & PMOs segment accounted for a higher market share in 2022. Non-profit organizations & physician membership organizations are leading CME providers in the U.S. due to the hold on accreditation and CME credit delivery. They manage accreditation services to health professionals and others, resulting in substantial segmental growth. The American Association of Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) is one of the leading non-profit organizations headquartered in Chicago, offering many CME programs across the U.S. and several countries worldwide.



Segmentation by Providers

• Non-profit Organizations (NPO) & Physician Membership Organizations (PMO)

• Publishing/Education Companies

• School of Medicine

• Hospital/Healthcare Delivery Systems

• Others



INSIGHTS BY PROVIDERSHIP



The U.S. continuing medical education market by providership is segmented into direct and joint providership. The direct providership segment accounted for a higher industry share in 2022. Direct providers are widely present and keep a hold on CME credit accreditation. Whole responsibilities of activities are the major factors that attract more learners to direct providers of CME programs which drive segmental growth. Further, the advantage of direct providership is that they are fully responsible for the accreditation of CME credit. Also, this credit system is valid and offered by only one CME provider, which is self-accredited or accredited by major CME-accredited bodies.



Segmentation by Providership

• Direct Providership

• Joint Providership



INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION



The U.S. continuing medical education market by application is segmented into oncology, cardiology, infectious disease, orthopedic, dental, primary care, gastroenterology, general surgery, pediatric, allergy & immunology, endocrinology & metabolism, and others. In 2022, the oncology segment accounted for the highest share of over 12% in the U.S. continuing medical education market. Oncology is a rapidly growing therapeutic area across the United States and worldwide. The huge research and development, new medications and treatments constantly evolving resulted in the increasing demand for CME programs by physicians, nurses, and associated allied health professionals who specifically operate for oncology care deliveries and management.



Segmentation by Application

• Oncology

• Cardiology

• Infectious Diseases

• Orthopedic

• Dental

• Primary Care

• Gastroenterology

• General Surgery

• Pediatric

• Allergy & Immunology

• Endocrinology & Metabolism

• Others



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The U.S. continuing medical education market is highly competitive with the presence of types of CME provider vendors. The competitiveness among CME providers is increasing with the rapid evolution in the healthcare industry. In addition, biopharma, medical devices, and other life sciences companies accelerate the high competition among CME providers. Furthermore, there is a significant demand for high-quality and affordable healthcare services across the US. Medical marketing is always evolving, and with unpredictable technological changes, CME providers need to stay on top of new techniques. CME participation has also continued to develop. The healthcare education industry has a high demand for physicians and medical staff, where the supply is scarce.



