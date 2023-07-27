The global automotive telematics market is anticipated to grow with a 13.41% CAGR during the assessment period, 2023-2032

New York, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET FORECAST 2023-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480172/?utm_source=GNW

The market growth is driven by automotive telematics becoming popular among fleet operators, and navigation & logistics tools offer enhanced safety and vehicle management.



MARKET INSIGHTS

Automotive telematics, a blend of telecommunication and informatics technologies, serves as the backbone of data transmission between vehicles, remote systems, and users.This system harnesses sensors, communication tools, and software to gather and share data concerning vehicle performance, geographical location, and driver behavior.



The key players in this data dance include sensors, cellular networks, GPS, and onboard diagnostics.

Every byte of information these telematics systems collect is processed to enhance various aspects of the automotive ecosystem.As per Deloitte’s Connected Vehicles analysis, our highways will be graced by a staggering 470 million connected vehicles by 2025.



So, it’s safe to say that the journey of vehicle telematics is set on an upward trajectory to revolutionize the automotive industry.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The global automotive telematics market growth assessment entails the evaluation of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is set to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the escalating emphasis on road safety and the monitoring of driver behavior.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Leading companies operating in the market include Airbiquity Inc, AT&T Inc, Continental AG, Geotab Inc, etc.



