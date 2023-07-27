Cooling Towers Market to Surpass 5334.2 Million by 2030 Drives Due to the Rising Construction Activities

Westford, USA, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the growing demand for nuclear power generation is a significant driver for the cooling towers market , as cooling towers play a pivotal role in the nuclear reactor's functionality. Nuclear power plants utilize cooling towers to dissipate excess heat generated during nuclear fission. This critical function is essential to maintain the reactor's temperature within safe operating limits and ensure efficient power generation. The cooling tower's role in the nuclear power plant directly impacts the overall power output and operational efficiency.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Cooling Towers Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 63

Figures – 75

Get sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/cooling-towers-market

The rapid pace of infrastructure development across the globe is driving a significant increase in the demand for cooling towers market. As construction activities surge in advanced and developing economies, there is a subsequent need for heating, ventilation, cooling, and refrigeration (HVACR) equipment, with cooling towers being a crucial component.

Prominent Players in the Cooling Towers Market

SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc.

Baltimore Aircoil Company

Delta Cooling Towers, Inc.

Evapco, Inc.

Paharpur Cooling Towers

GEA Heat Exchangers

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Hamon Group

Enexio Management GmbH

Mesan Cooling Towers Inc.

Midwest Cooling Towers

Bells Power Group

SPIG S.p.A.

Brentwood Industries, Inc.

Berg Chilling Systems Inc.

Cooling Tower Depot, Inc.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

Kimre, Inc.

Universal Tower Parts

Star Cooling Towers Pvt. Ltd.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/cooling-towers-market

Open-Circuit Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to its Stronghold

The open-circuit segment emerged as the dominant force in the cooling towers market, capturing an impressive share of 42.3% in revenue. The growth of this segment can be attributed to several key factors that make open-circuit cooling towers a preferred choice for various industries.

The markets in the North America emerged as the leading player in the cooling towers market, boasting the largest share, and this dominance is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. This remarkable position is largely attributed to the soaring growth of the region's petroleum, gas, and oil sector.

Closed-Circuit Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Growing Popularity in Various Industries

The demand for the closed-circuit segment in the cooling towers market reached an estimated USD 1,174.1 million. Closed-circuit cooling towers offer numerous advantages contributing to their growing popularity in various industries. One key advantage is the reduced contamination of the primary circuit, as the cooling water remains separate from the external environment.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are projected to witness significant growth in the cooling towers market, driven by the presence of key players operating in this segment. Countries like China, Japan, and India are experiencing substantial growth in industrialization and infrastructure development, increasing demand for cooling solutions.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the cooling towers market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Cooling Towers Market

SPX Corporation recently announced its acquisition of International Tower Lighting, LLC (ITL), a privately-held company headquartered in La Vergne, Tennessee. ITL is a renowned leader in designing and manufacturing highly-engineered Aids-to-Navigation (AtoN) systems, including obstruction lighting solutions for various structures like telecommunications towers and wind turbines. Additionally, ITL provides monitoring and support services to cater to its customers' diverse needs.

In 2022, following the acquisition of Select Technologies, Inc., EVAPCO Select Technologies was formed with a strategic focus on the expanding market demand for sophisticated control systems in Food Processing and Cold Storage facilities. This new entity is dedicated to optimizing system performance and enhancing reliability by offering advanced control solutions tailored to the unique requirements of these sectors.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/cooling-towers-market

Key Questions Answered in Cooling Towers Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Liquified Petroleum Gas Market

Global Oilfield Equipment Market

Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market

Global Managed Pressure Drilling Market

Global Wood Pellets Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com