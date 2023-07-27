The global breast lesion localization market is projected to reach USD 0.4 billion by 2028 from USD 0.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.9%

New York, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Breast Lesion Localization Market by Type, Usage, End User - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03795724/?utm_source=GNW



There have been several technological advancements in breast lesion localization equipment in recent years aimed at improving patient safety, increasing efficiency, and reducing the cost of healthcare.



Breast biopsy segment accounted for a larger share of the breast lesion localization market

In 2022, the breast biopsy segment accounted for a larger share of the breast lesion localization market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of patients opting for breast biopsies across the world, the increasing rate of non-palpable breast lesions detected in screening programs, the rising number of breast cancer screening programs, the growing incidence of breast cancer, and an increase in awareness of early cancer detection.



The electromagnetic localization will grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on type, the electromagnetic localization segment is estimated to grow at the highest during the forecast period.The high growth of this segment can be attributed to factors such as reduction in surgical delays, improved patient satisfaction, optimal surgical planning, and no need for radioactive components.



A recent development in the field of breast localization methods is the emergence of technologically advanced localization methods, which use electromagnetic waves to localize breast lesions.



Asia Pacific will grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

In 2022, Asia Pacific will grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.Major factors driving the growth of this market are rising prevalence of breast cancer, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the increasing number of awareness programs for the early detection of breast cancer in several APAC countries.



Furthermore, rising government spending on breast cancer research, and growing funding are also driving the market growth in APAC.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the breast lesion localization market: Supply-side

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 15%

• By Designation: C Level – 28%, Hospital Director & Managers – 33%, Others-39%

• By Region: North America – 35%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Middle East – 9%, and Latin America – 6%



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the breast lesion localization market: Demand-side

• By End User: Hospitals – 55%, Clinics – 32%, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers – 13%

• By Designation: Doctors – 35%, Hospitals, Directors and Mangers – 27%, Critical Care Specialist-22% Others-16%

• By Region: North America – 17%, Europe – 39%, Asia Pacific – 28%, Middle East – 8%, and Latin America – 8%



The prominent players in the breast lesion localization market include Hologic, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Merit Medical Systems (US), Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (US), Argon Medical Devices (US).



