Airport Robots Global Market Report 2023

The global airport robot market is expected to grow from $1.11 billion in 2022 to $1.29 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.86%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The airport robot market is expected to reach $2.37 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.38%.



The airport robots market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing passenger guidance services, language translation services and personal assistance services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The airport robots market also includes sales of automated tug, greeter devices, valet cars, and cleaning robots which are used in providing airport robot services.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Airport robots are devices built to carry out various duties at an airport, including helping travelers with their baggage, offering information and directions, and doing security checks. Airport robots are used for various tasks such as towing airplanes, passenger assistance, baggage handling, and other applications.



North America was the largest region in the airport robots market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of airport robots include humanoid and non-humanoid.A humanoid is a robot that resembles humans in appearance and is programmed to perform the tasks of humans.



They are used in applications such as landslide and terminal in end-users including airport security, boarding pass scanning, airport baggage handling system, passenger guidance and other end-users.



The increasing automation in airports is expected to boost the growth of the airport robots market going forward.Automation is the development and implementation of technology to produce and deliver goods and services with little or no human interaction.



The use of automation technology, techniques, and procedures makes various tasks that were performed manually more efficient, dependable, and quicker.Airport robots are part of the automation technology that makes the various tasks performed in the airport more efficient and dependable.



These robots perform the tasks with more accuracy and in lesser time which improves the experience of the passengers. For instance, in April 2023, SITA, a Switzerland-based information technology company in the air transport industry, released the 2022 Airport IT Insights Survey report, which shows that there has been an increase in investments in information technology for the introduction of digitalization and automated technologies in the airports, with the spending rising to an estimated $6.8 billion in 2022. This spending as a percent of revenue has risen from 4.66% in 2021 to 4.73% in 2022. Therefore, the increasing automation in airports is driving the growth of the airport robots market going forward.



The adoption of artificial Intelligence (AI) is the key trend gaining popularity in the airport robot market.Major companies operating in the airport robot market are focusing on developing new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2022, Secom Co. Ltd., a Japan-based security service provider launched Cocobo. Cocobo is a security robot that uses cutting-edge technology like AI and 5G to deliver a range of services like patrols and inspections. Cocobo moves autonomously along a predetermined patrol path while avoiding objects and people. It can patrol spaces with many stories, is integrated with lifts, and can patrol outdoors in all-weather situations because of its waterproof feature.



In April 2021, United Robotics Group GmbH, a Germany-based distributor of service robots, acquired Softbank Robotics Europe for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, United Robotics Group aims to expand its product portfolio and offer its customers a wider range of robots.



Additionally, United Robotics Group seeks to capitalize on the rising demand for robotics across a range of industries by utilizing Softbank Robotics’ experience in humanoid robots. Softbank Robotics Europe is a France-based subsidiary of Softbank Robotics Corp that develops and manufactures humanoid robots.



The countries covered in the airport robots market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The airport robots market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides airport robots optical components market statistics, including airport robots optical components industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a airport robots optical components market share, detailed airport robots optical components market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the airport robots optical components industry. This airport robots optical components market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

