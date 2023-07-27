Cargotec Corporation: Share Repurchase 27.7.2023

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 27 JULY 2023 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
   
   
CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 27.7.2023 
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date          27.7.2023 
Bourse trade        Buy 
Share                 CGCBV 
Amount            19 000Shares
Average price/ share   43,2957EUR
Total cost           822 618,30EUR
   
   
Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 92 043 shares
including the shares repurchased on 27.7.2023 
   
   
On behalf of Cargotec Corporation  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne Sarvikivi          Sami Huttunen 
   
   
   
   



For further information, please contact:
Martti Henttunen, Senior Manager, Communications and Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 570 1878

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4.1 billion and it employs around 11,700 people. www.cargotec.com

