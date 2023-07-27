Derivatives And Commodities Brokerage Market Overview 2023: Market Size, Major Players, And Key Segments As Per The Business Research Company's Derivatives And Commodities Brokerage Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s report on the derivatives and commodities brokerage market forecasts the global derivatives and commodities brokerage market size is to grow from $435.9 billion in 2022 to $469.3 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 7%. The global derivatives and commodities brokerage market size is expected to reach $611.1 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 6%.



Learn More In-Depth On The Derivatives And Commodities Brokerage Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/derivatives-and-commodities-brokerage-global-market-report

Trading digitalization is predicted to drive future growth in the derivatives and commodities brokerage sectors. Digital trading refers to the practically entirely online purchase and sale of securities such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, ETFs, and currencies. Online trading allows you to monitor your investments at any time, it speeds up transactions, and it is less expensive. Derivatives and commodities brokerage firms may provide specialist investing advice and solutions. According to the UK Board Of Trade, a UK-based government department concerned with commerce and industry, the digital sector alone contributed £151 billion ($197 billion) to the British economy in November 2021, employing nearly 5% of the national workforce and representing as much as $11 trillion ($14 trillion) or 15.5% of global GDP. As a result, the future expansion of the derivatives and commodities brokerage business will be driven by trading digitization.

Major players in the derivatives and commodities brokerage market are Nomure Holdings Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc., Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Abans Global Limited, Bovill, Northern Trust Corporation, TP ICAP Group Plc, MCX India, Japan Exchange Group (JPX), Chelsea Corporate Limited, ICICIdirect, Kotak Securities Ltd., and Sharekhan.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Derivatives And Commodities Brokerage Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9550&type=smp

Peer-to-peer insurance is progressively gaining traction in both emerging and developed economies, owing to lower premium costs in emerging markets as a result of increased internet availability in such nations. Peer-to-peer insurance is based on the pooling of insurance premiums from participating individuals, which can then be utilized to pay for future unpredictable losses and the distribution of any excess funds among participants. It promises to lower premium and overhead expenses when compared to traditional insurance carriers, as well as inefficiencies and corporate transparency.

North America was the largest region in the derivatives and commodities brokerage market in 2022.

The global derivatives & commodities brokerage market is segmented by type into commodity brokerage, derivative brokerage; by brokers into futures commission merchants, introducing brokers, national futures association, commodity pool operator, floor trader, other brokers; by derivative contract into options, futures, forwards, swaps; by application into futures company, securities company, bank institutions.

Derivatives And Commodities Brokerage Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the derivatives and commodities brokerage market size, derivatives and commodities brokerage market segments, derivatives and commodities brokerage market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 5,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/securities-brokerages-and-stock-exchanges-global-market-report

Real Estate Agency And Brokerage Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/real-estate-agency-and-brokerage-global-market-report

Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/insurance-reinsurance-and-insurance-brokerage-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.