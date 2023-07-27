Warrantee Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warrantee Inc. (Nasdaq: WRNT) (the “Company” or “Warrantee”), a Japanese marketing and market research technology company, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 2,400,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at a public offering price of US$4.00 per ADS. Each ADS represents one common share of the Company. The ADSs began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 25, 2023 under the ticker symbol “WRNT.”



Prime Number Capital LLC acted as the sole book runner for the Offering. Spartan Capital Securities, LLC acted as the selected dealer for the Offering. Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC acted as U.S. counsel to the Company, and Winston & Strawn LLP acted as U.S. counsel to Prime Number Capital LLC in connection with the Offering.

The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of US$9.60 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 360,000 ADSs at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used for i) hiring additional employees including sales, marketing, and administrative personnel; ii) conducting promotional activities, including outbound marketing and expansion of agency network referrals; iii) general advertising and promotion, associated with expanding corporate sponsors and attracting participant users for the Company’s campaigns; and iv) working capital and other general corporate purposes.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the Offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) (File Number: 333-272367), as amended, and was declared effective by the SEC on June 30, 2023. The offering was made only by means of a final prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Prime Number Capital LLC by email at info@pncps.com. In addition, copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained via the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company’s securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company’s securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Warrantee Inc.

Founded in Japan in 2013, Warrantee is a Japanese marketing and market research technology company that helps corporate sponsors unlock value through targeted marketing campaigns while providing its corporate sponsors’ potential customers who participate in its campaigns with extended warranty coverage on durables or certain healthcare benefits sponsored by its corporate sponsors. Warrantee focuses on developing a suite of specialized marketing and market research services and these services are designed to collect and leverage targeted and specialty data of its corporate sponsors’ potential customers to provide proprietary market insights to its corporate sponsors and promote the sales of their products. At the core of Warrantee’s current business of providing marketing campaign services is its trinity model, which connects three stakeholders: corporate sponsors, campaign participants, whom Warrantee also refers to as users, and Warrantee, and is designed to benefit all three stakeholders. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://warrantee.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “could,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “target,” “goal,” or other similar expressions in this prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Warrantee Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Email: info@warrantee.co.jp

Ascent Investors Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1 917-609-0333

Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com