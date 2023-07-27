Hair Care Market Set to Soar Past USD 122.57 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Hair Care market , increasing demand for natural and organic hair care products, rising popularity of sulfate-free and silicone-free formulations, growth of personalized and customizable hair care solutions, adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly practices in the hair care industry, emergence of clean beauty and clean hair care products, integration of technology in hair care products and tools, and the influence of social media and beauty influencers on hair care trends and product choices are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Hair care is the practice of maintaining the health and appearance of hair. It includes washing, conditioning, styling, and protecting hair from damage. Hair care can be done at home or by a professional hair stylist.

Prominent Players in Hair Care Market

L'Oréal

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Schwarzkopf & Henkel

Revlon

Avon

Garnier

Wella

Pantene

Herbal Essences

TRESemmé

SheaMoisture

John Frieda

Biolage

Matrix

Redken

Paul Mitchell

OGX

Kerastase

Moroccanoil

Shampoo Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Shampoo dominate the global online market as it is used by a vast majority of the population. It is an essential part of regular hair care routines for cleansing the scalp and hair, removing dirt, oil, and product buildup.

Female Consumer is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the Female consumer is the leading segment as they generally tend to use a broader range of hair care products compared to men, including shampoos, conditioners, hair oils, serums, and styling products. This leads to higher sales in the women's hair care segment.

North America is the leading Market Due to Consumer Awareness and Spending Power

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on innovations. Consumers in North America re generally well-informed about hair care products and are willing to spend on premium and specialized hair care solutions.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Hair Care market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Hair Care.

Key Developments in Hair Care Market

Procter & Gamble Beauty acquired Mielle Organics in January 2023 for an undisclosed sum. Mielle Organics is a Black-founded textured hair care brand.

L'Oréal acquired Pattern Beauty in February 2023 for an undisclosed sum. Pattern Beauty is a hair care brand founded by Tracee Ellis Ross.

