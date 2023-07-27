Sandy Spring Bank Promotes S. Lynne Pulford to Lead New Consumer Banking Group

OLNEY, Md., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bank, a subsidiary of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: SASR), announced today that Lynne Pulford will join the Executive Leadership Team as Executive Vice President of Consumer Banking.



Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Marketing will be part of this newly formed group under her leadership.

“Lynne will play a critical role in aligning our client growth and acquisition strategies across these lines of business,” said Daniel J. Schrider, President and CEO of Sandy Spring Bank. “She is a well-respected leader with a proven record of success and an unwavering passion for serving our clients.”

Pulford began her 36-year career at Sandy Spring Bank as a mortgage loan processor, and steadily rose through the ranks. For the past 16 years, she has led the Mortgage Division establishing a sophisticated and scalable mortgage operation and growing the business to record levels. Last year, Pulford’s team helped thousands of families and individuals purchase homes utilizing personalized service and expertise, complemented by digital options for loan applications, disclosures, and closing.

“There is tremendous change underway in consumer banking,” Pulford said. “The rapidly evolving needs of consumers are creating demand for easier ways of conducting business and innovative products. We need to anticipate those needs and create timely solutions that will enable us to remain a premier banking option for individuals and families.”

“Earning customer trust while creating value will position Sandy Spring Bank for continued success.”

About Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SASR), a financial services company headquartered in Olney, Maryland. Sandy Spring Bank is a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson, and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of wealth management services. To learn more about Sandy Spring Bank, please visit https://www.sandyspringbank.com.

