Aircraft Elevator Global Market Report 2023

The global aircraft elevator market is expected to grow from $3.03 billion in 2022 to $3.23 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The aircraft elevator market is expected to reach $4.03 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%.



The aircraft elevator market consists of sales of ailerons, elevator trim tabs, and rudders.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



An aircraft elevator refers to a primary flight control surface that controls movement about the lateral axis of an aircraft that is used to control the position of the nose of an aircraft situated at the tail part. The aircraft elevators control the angle of wing by changing the effective airfoil of the horizontal stabilizer.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the aircraft elevator market in 2022.Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the aircraft elevator market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products in aircraft elevator are horizontal stabilator aircraft elevator, elevons aircraft elevator and levcons aircraft elevators.A horizontal stabilator aircraft elevator refers to a fixed horizontal surface located at the tail of an aircraft that provides stability and control in pitch, which is the up-and-down movement of the aircraft.



It includes fixed-wing aircraft and rotary wings.Additionally, it covers a range of aircraft, including regional jets, wide-body aircraft, and others.



These are used for several applications, including commercial air transport, business and general aviation, and military aviation.



The aircraft elevator market consists of sales of horizontal stabilizer aircraft elevators, elevon aircraft elevators, levcon aircraft elevators, hydraulic systems, and maintenance and support equipment.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The increased demand for cargo services is expected to propel the growth of the aircraft elevator market going forward.Cargo services refer to the transportation of goods and products from one location to another.



The increased demand for cargo services is estimated to increase the demand for more aircraft consequently increasing the demand for aircraft elevators. For instance, in January 2022, according to Air Cargo News, a UK-based digital and print publication organization, 2021 saw a 6.9 percent increase in cargo services when compared to the previous year, and in 2021, there was a high demand for aviation freight. Therefore, the increased demand for cargo services is driving the growth of the aircraft elevator market.



Strategic partnerships are a key trend gaining popularity in the aircraft elevator market.Major companies operating in the aircraft elevator market are undergoing partnerships to develop a new relationship in which two or more organizations develop aircraft elevator technologies.



For instance, in June 2021, Lilium GmbH, a Germany-based aerospace company, partnered with Honeywell International, Inc., a US-based conglomerate corporation. With this partnership, the companies aim to develop the electronics and mechanical systems for the 7-seater Lilium Jet, eVTOL. Further, in October 2022, BAE Systems plc, a UK-based aerospace company, partnered with Supernal, a US-based aviation and aerospace component manufacturing company. With this partnership, they aimed to investigate product development for the future of aircraft electrification and, under a memorandum of understanding, investigate the creation of electric energy management systems for urban air mobility vehicles.



In January 2021, Loar Group Inc., a US-based aerospace and defense company, acquired Safe Flight Instrument LLC., for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Loar Group Inc., aimed to increase engineering, design, manufacturing, repair, and overhaul skills, which will enable it to better serve clients that have more specialized manufacturing and technological issues. Safe Flight Instrument LLC is a US-based aircraft manufacturer that provides aircraft and flight control systems.



The countries covered in the aircraft elevator market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The aircraft elevator market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides aircraft elevator market statistics, including the aircraft elevator industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a aircraft elevator market share, detailed aircraft elevator market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the aircraft elevator industry. This aircraft elevator market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

