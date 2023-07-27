Touax: Renewed financing capacity with a new banking pool to support Touax in its development strategy at the heart of sustainable transport

English French

Touax SCA announces that on 27 July 2023 it signed and put in place a €40 million senior secured loan with a 4-year maturity.

This financing extends the average maturity of the Group's debt and is in line with its growth and profitability strategy, with the aim of refinancing the senior secured loan maturing in June 2024 for the same amount.

This financing was organised in the form of a bank club deal with Banque Internationale à Luxembourg and LCL as co-arrangers and La Banque Postale, Banque Palatine and Crédit Agricole Ile-de-France as participants.

"We are very pleased with this banking pool, which brings together new partners such as Banque Internationale à Luxembourg (BIL Corporate Finance), La Banque Postale and Banque Palatine with our longstanding bankers in the LCL/Crédit Agricole group (Touax's first bank account dates back more than a hundred years, opened in 1898 with Crédit Lyonnais). This financing marks an important step for the Group in supporting its development strategy around the rental of sustainable transport equipment, enabling us to meet the needs of our customers throughout the world and offering them the possibility of moving towards low-carbon transport", say Fabrice and Raphaël Walewski, the Group's managing directors.

Touax was advised on the financial structuring and negotiation by Transaction R&Co, and on the legal aspects by Stephenson Harwood and McCann FitzGerald. Hogan Lovells and Arthur Cox advised the banking syndicate.

UPCOMING EVENTS

- 13 September 2023: Videoconference presentation of the half-year results, in French

- 14 September 2023: Videoconference presentation of the half-year results, in English

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.3 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.

