Aéroports de Paris SA - 2023 Interim financial report

English French

PRESS RELEASE

July 27th, 2023

Aéroports de Paris SA

2023 financial interim report

The 2023 interim financial report is enclosed.

Investor Relations contacts: Cécile Combeau +33 6 32 35 01 46 and Eliott Roch +33 6 98 90 85 14 - invest@adp.fr

Press contact: Justine Léger, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2022, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 86.7 million passengers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and nearly 193.7 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2022, group revenue stood at €4,688 million and net income at €516million.

Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

groupeadp.fr

Attachment