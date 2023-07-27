WENDEL: Wendel completes the acquisition of Scalian, a leading European consulting firm in digital transformation, project management and operational performance

English French

PRESS RELEASE - JULY 27, 2023



Wendel completes the acquisition of Scalian, a leading European consulting firm in digital transformation, project management and operational performance

Wendel (Euronext: MF.FP) has completed the acquisition of Scalian from Cobepa. Wendel invested €557 million of equity, i.e. an Enterprise Value of c. 965 M€. Wendel holds a 82% interest in Scalian, alongside management of the company.

Founded in 1989, Scalian is ranked among France's Top 10 engineering consulting firms, is also active internationally, providing industrial project management services for issues pertaining to supply chain (costs, quality, deadlines, performance), digital engineering from architecture to embedded digital systems development and system applications, big data and AI. Scalian also addresses optimization and performance of projects and organizations, as well as providing digital transformation support for industry and service sector leaders.

The group expects to reach c. €515 million in revenue, an adjusted EBITDA1 margin of c. 14% as of June 2023 LTM, and totaled c. 5,500 employees at this date.

Since 2015, the company has delivered average annual growth of around +30% of its revenues, including +12% of organic growth despite Covid, amplified by a selective external growth strategy, in France and internationally, with nine acquisitions completed over the same period.

Scalian has implemented a ESG policy having resulted in several certifications (ISO 9100, 9001,14001, 27001). The Group has obtained an Ecovadis silver medal in 2022 and has the ambition to further develop its ESG approach by 2025.

1 Adjusted EBITDA after IFRS 16 calculated according to Wendel's usual methodology.

Agenda

July 27th, 2023

H1 2023 results – Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2023, and condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (after-market release).

October 26th, 2023

Q3 2023 Trading update – Publication of NAV as of September 30, 2023 (after-market release).

December 7th, 2023

2023 Investor Day.

About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe’s leading listed investment firms. The Group invests in Europe and North America in companies which are leaders in their field, such as Bureau Veritas, ACAMS, Constantia Flexibles, Crisis Prevention Institute, IHS Towers, Scalian, Stahl and Tarkett. Wendel often plays an active role as a controlling or significant shareholder in its portfolio companies. Wendel seeks to implement long-term development strategies, which involve boosting growth and margins of companies so as to enhance their leading market positions. With Wendel Growth (formerly known as Wendel Lab), Wendel also invests via funds or directly in innovative, high-growth companies.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor’s ratings: Long-term: BBB, stable outlook – Short-term: A-2 since January 25, 2019

Moody’s ratings: Long-term: Baa2, stable outlook since September 5, 2018

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of ‘Grand Mécène de la Culture’ in 2012.



