Austin House Buyers Helps Homeowners in Slow Housing Market in Texas Due to Rising Rates

Austin All Cash, a cash home buying company in Austin, TX, wants to point out that they can help homeowners who want to sell their property in Texas, which is experiencing a slow housing market because of the rising interest rates. As of February 2023, the house financing rate was 7.00 percent, which was slightly higher than the national average of 6.77 percent. Since then, the rate has been declining slowly but the average 30-year fixed rate is still relatively high. The result is that housing prices have declined slightly in Texas and the housing market in the state isn’t expected to undergo any changes because of low housing inventory and high mortgage rates. In Austin, home sales decreased by 27.3 percent year-over-year (YOY) while new listings dropped 16 percent YOY. This means home buying is discouraged by the higher rates although this may be counteracted a bit by the low inventory levels.

They offer an easy three-step process for the home seller. First of all, the home seller has to contact Austin All Cash through the telephone or by filling out an online form. After receiving the information from the home seller, they will send a “no obligation” offer for the property. However, before that, they will first contact the property seller to know more about the house being sold and the client’s reason for selling. For the second step, they will schedule a visit to the property with one their professional home buyers who will examine the property. This professional will make a thorough assessment of the property and they will submit an offer to the home seller. Lastly, the third step is when they pay the home seller. The property owner can choose a closing date and they will close the transaction with a title company and give the cash to the property seller.

Austin All Cash Home Buyers also takes pride in having received five star reviews from clients. They have an overall rating of 5.0 out of 5 stars on Google and in a recent review, Raymond D. gave them five stars and said, “Praise God for a brother in Christ like Dom! He was very attentive to all the details required to help me collect all the information I needed to make a decision on how to move forward with the sale of my house. He even went as far as financially providing assistance to move into an apartment. What stood out above everything was that even though I was not able to use him in the end, he still helped me make the decision that would net me the most amount of money and did not pressure me into anything else. I highly recommend speaking with Dom and the Austin All Cash Home Buyers team.”

Selling a home to Austin All Cash has several advantages compared to selling the property using a real estate agent. First of all, the home seller will not have to pay any commissions or fees. Second, Austin All Cash will take care of the closing costs. Third, there will be no hassle about the home buyer failing to get approved for home financing or having a delayed approval. Fourth, the home seller need not worry about hiring an appraiser. Fifth, the home seller will get the cash amount in just a few days. Sixth, there is no need to show the property to several potential buyers. Seventh, they will be buying the home as is, which means there is no need for cleaning or repairs.

Austin All Cash was established by husband and wife Dominic and Claudine Gauchat who started the business in Sydney, Australia but transferred later on to Austin, TX. The family owned and operated business has been assisting Texas homeowners since 2014. They want to emphasize that they are different from other cash homebuyers in that they truly care about every homeowner they work with. Their main goal is to find the best possible solution for the home seller, particularly for their situation, and avoid the stress that usually comes with the selling process. Their service area includes Austin, Pflugerville, Buda, Kyle, Round Rock, Manor, Elgin, and Dripping Springs.

Those who are interested in selling their homes as quickly as possible can visit the Austin House Buyers website or contact them through the telephone or by email. They can be contacted 24 hours a day every day of the week.

Austin All Cash

Dominic Gauchat

512-580-7557

contact@austinallcash.com

7007 West Gate Blvd,

Austin, TX 78745