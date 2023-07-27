SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Mallinckrodt plc of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – MNK

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Mallinckrodt plc (“Mallinckrodt” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MNK), and certain officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, and docketed under 23-cv-03662, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Mallinckrodt securities between June 17, 2022 and June 14, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.



If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Mallinckrodt securities during the Class Period, you have until September 5, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.

Mallinckrodt develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies, including certain opioid products, in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally.

In October 2020, Mallinckrodt filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection while agreeing to settle its alleged role in the U.S. national opioid crisis for approximately $1.7 billion (the “Opioid Settlement”). As part of its Chapter 11 exit plan, Mallinckrodt agreed to make nine payments over eight years to an opioid-victims compensation trust (the “Trust”) for the Opioid Settlement. The Company made its first payment of $450 million to the Trust as it emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in June 2022. The Company’s next payment of $200 million was due to the Trust in June 2023.

Despite its ongoing financial obligations to the Trust for the Opioid Settlement, since emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, Mallinckrodt has repeatedly assured investors of the Company’s financial strength, including purported enhancements to its liquidity and balance sheet, as well as its overall prospects for continued financial stability and near- and long-term success.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Mallinckrodt had overstated its financial strength, including purported enhancements to its liquidity and balance sheet, following its emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection; (ii) accordingly, the Company overstated its ability to timely make one or more payments to the Trust for the Opioid Settlement; (iii) all the foregoing negatively impacted Mallinckrodt’s ability and/or willingness to timely meet interest payment obligations on certain bonds; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company was at an increased risk of having to again file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On June 2, 2023, The Wall Street Journal reported that Mallinckrodt was again exploring bankruptcy as its next $200 million payment to the Trust for the Opioid Settlement came due.

On this news, Mallinckrodt’s ordinary share price fell $0.98 per share, or 40%, to close at $1.47 per share on June 5, 2023, the next trading day.

On June 15, 2023, Mallinckrodt disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission (‘SEC”) filing that it had determined not to make interest payments on two bonds due that day and may need to file for bankruptcy.

On this news, Mallinckrodt’s ordinary share price fell $0.39 per share, or 30.95%, to close at $0.87 per share on June 15, 2023.

On June 16, 2023, Mallinckrodt disclosed in an SEC filing that the Company and the Trust had agreed to extend the deadline for the Company’s $200 million payment to the Trust for the Opioid Settlement from June 16, 2023 to June 23, 2023, while reiterating that the Company may need to file for bankruptcy.

Then, on June 23, 2023, Mallinckrodt disclosed in an SEC filing that the Company and the Trust had again agreed to extend the deadline for the Company’s $200 million payment to the Trust from June 23, 2023 to June 30, 2023, while reiterating that the Company may still need to file for bankruptcy.

