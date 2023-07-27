Skin Care Ingredients Market Is Expected To Progress at a CAGR of 5.8% To Reach USD 39.6 Billion by 2032 | Fact.MR

Rockville, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, The Skin Care Ingredients Market is expected to witness a market value of USD 39.6 Billion by 2032 and the market is predicted to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.



As a result of the market's recent growth, it is anticipated to hold a sizeable market share of around 18% of the entire skin care market in the next five years. Moreover, North America is anticipated to dominate the market in 2022 with a 45% market share and generate larger revenues.

Due to customers' fast rising spending power and willingness to spend on skin care products, the beauty sector has seen a remarkable development in recent years. The adoption of various cosmetic and skincare operations such as hair removal services, facial treatments, and laser skin surgeries to improve people's skin and body textures is one factor that is having an impact on the growth of the skin care market.



Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2022 - 2032 Value Projection (2032) USD 39.6 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 5.8% No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 120 Figures

Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth

Consumers in various geographies such as North America have become more conscious of their skin health and are actively seeking products with specific skincare ingredients to address various concerns like aging, hyperpigmentation, acne, etc. Moreover, there has been a growing preference for natural and organic ingredients in skin care products as consumers are becoming more aware of the potentially harmful effects of synthetic chemicals.

Moreover, the rise in the aging population in North America has increased the demand for anti-aging products and ingredients that can address issues related to skin aging, such as wrinkles and fine lines.

The research and development efforts in the cosmetic industry have led to the discovery of innovative and more effective skincare ingredients that cater to specific skin issues.

The increasing focus on wellness and self-care has prompted consumers to invest in high-quality skin care products with beneficial ingredients.

Celebrity endorsements and social media influencers play a significant role in shaping consumer preferences, promoting specific skincare ingredients and products.



Vital indicators shaping future of the industry

Changing consumer preferences and demands for natural, organic, and sustainable skincare ingredients were driving companies to innovate and develop products that align with these trends.

Regulations and guidelines set by government agencies, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), significantly impact the ingredients that can be used in skincare products, and companies must comply with these regulations to bring their products to market.

Advances in research and development, particularly in biotechnology and cosmetic science, influence the discovery and formulation of new and more effective skincare ingredients.

The integration of technology into skin care products, such as using nanotechnology for improved delivery of active ingredients, has the potential to shape the market's future.

Consumers are increasingly concerned about sustainability and ethical practices in the beauty industry. Skin care companies that emphasize environmentally friendly ingredients and ethical sourcing may gain a competitive advantage.

The ongoing focus on health and wellness, including skincare, is influencing the ingredients consumers are seeking in their products, such as ingredients with antioxidant properties and anti-inflammatory benefits.

Challenges Hindering the Market Growth

The skin care ingredients market is subject to strict regulations set by government agencies like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Compliance with these regulations can be time-consuming and costly, posing challenges for smaller companies and start-ups.

Fluctuating prices of raw materials, particularly natural and organic ingredients, can impact the profitability of skin care product manufacturers and may result in higher product prices for consumers.

Some skin care ingredients may raise safety concerns due to allergic reactions or potential toxicity. Negative publicity or product recalls can significantly impact consumer trust in a brand or ingredient, leading to a decline in sales.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report:

L’Oreal S.A.

BASF

Clariant AG

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Croda International Plc.

Evonik Industries AG

Procter & Gamble Co.

The Unilever Group

Avon Products

Beiersdorf AG

Sederma Inc.

Botanic Organic LLC

Eminence Organic Skincare

Estee Lauder

Mama Earth



How competition influences the market

In a highly competitive market, companies strive to differentiate themselves by developing innovative skin care products with unique ingredients and formulations. This leads to continuous research and development efforts to create cutting-edge solutions that cater to different skin concerns. For instance, Loreal S.A launched a new product named Loreal Paris Pure-Clay Exfoliator and Refine which is a clay facial cleanser to remove everyday impurities from the surface of the face.



Segmentation of Skincare ingredients Market Report

By Product Type: Alpha-hydroxy acids Beta-hydroxy acids Hydroquinone Retinol Ascorbic acid Hyaluronic acid Copper peptide Glyceryl stearate Lecithin

By Functionality: Active agents Additives

By Application: Cleansers Creams Face wash Peels and Scrubs Toners Lotions Face masks Face Serums and Gels Others

By Source: Botanical-based Skincare Ingredients Mineral- based Skincare Ingredients



