Cleanroom Equipment Global Market Report 2023

The global cleanroom equipment market is expected to grow from $2.65 billion in 2022 to $2.84 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The cleanroom equipment market is expected to reach $3.72 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7%.



The cleanroom equipment market consists of sales of safety and cleaning consumables, fan filter units (FFU), HVAC Systems, and high-efficiency particulate absorbing filter (HEPA) filters.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Cleanroom equipment refers to specialized tools, instruments, and devices used in cleanroom environments to maintain strict levels of cleanliness, control contamination, and to ensure the integrity of processes and products. The main function of cleanroom equipment is to provide a sterile, strictly controlled environment in which to create products that can be harmed on a microscopic scale.



North America was the largest region in the cleanroom equipment market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in cleanroom equipment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main cleanroom equipment are a heating ventilation and air conditioning system (HVAC), cleanroom air filters, air shower and diffusers, laminar air flow unit, and others.Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) refer to a system designed to provide a comfortable and healthy indoor environment by regulating the flow of air, heating or cooling the air as needed, and removing excess moisture and pollutants from the air, which is used to control the temperature, humidity, and air quality in indoor environments.



They are used in standard or drywall cleanrooms, hard wall cleanrooms, soft wall cleanrooms, terminal boxes, or pass-through cabinet constructions for pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, microelectronics, and nanotechnology industries, research laboratories, and others.



The growing incidences of healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) are driving the cleanroom equipment market.Healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) are infections that patients acquire while receiving treatment for another condition in a healthcare setting, such as a hospital or a clinic.



Cleanrooms are essential in hospitals to reduce the chances of acquiring healthcare-acquired infections and ensure patient and product safety.For instance, in November 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 2021 National and State Progress Report on Healthcare-Associated Infections, there was a 7% increase in central line-associated bloodstream infection (CLABSI) between 2020 and 2021 and a 5% increase in catheter-associated urinary tract infection (CAUTI) between 2020 and 2021.



Moreover, in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based national public health agency, the standardized infection ratios (SIR) of Ventilator-associated events (VAEs) increased by 51% in Q1 2021 as compared to Q1 2019. Thus, as a result, the increasing incidence of Healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) is driving the cleanroom equipment market.



Recent advances in cleanroom design are a key trend gaining popularity in the cleanroom equipment market.Major companies in the market are introducing innovative cleanroom designing solutions tools to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2022, Guardtech Group, a UK-based cleanroom design solutions provider, launched a new Isopod Configurator. The uniqueness of the product is that it allows users to design their cleanroom by providing the option of choosing between Hardwall, Softwall, or Hybrid base model along with other features of cleanrooms such as frame material, size, flooring swatch, and other aspects.



In April 2022, G-CON Manufacturing, Inc. a US-based manufacturer and provider of prefabricated cleanrooms, acquired Plasteurop for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition expanded the product portfolio of G-CON and helped it expand in newer geographies and to a wider customer base. Plasteurop is a France-based manufacturer of cleanroom components and equipment.



The countries covered in the cleanroom equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The cleanroom equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides cleanroom equipment market statistics, including the cleanroom equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a cleanroom equipment market share, detailed cleanroom equipment market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the cleanroom equipment industry. This cleanroom equipment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

