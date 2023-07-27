New York, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dosimeter Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480070/?utm_source=GNW

The global dosimeter market is expected to grow from $2.69 billion in 2022 to $2.93 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The dosimeter market is expected to reach $3.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.6%.



The dosimeter market consists of sales of alpha radiation survey meters, dose rate meters, personal radiation detectors extended range (PRD-ERS), and radioisotope identification meters.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A dosimeter is a device that measures the amount of ionizing radiation exposure from radiation such as gamma rays, neutrons, or alpha or beta particles. Dosimeters are used to ensure that a person does not receive a dangerous dose of radiation over a certain amount of time.



Europe was the largest region in the dosimeter market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the dosimeter market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of dosimeters are electronic personal dosimeters (EPD), thermo luminescent dosimeters (TLD), optically stimulated luminescence dosimeters (OSL), film badge dosimeters, and others.Electronic personal dosimeter (EPD) refers to a small device used to determine the dosage of radiation rate levels that an emergency responder may encounter throughout an activity.



These are used for active and passive applications by end-users such as healthcare, oil and gas, mining, nuclear plants, industrial, manufacturing, and others.



The rising prevalence of cancer is expected to promote the dosimeter market going forward.Cancer refers to a type of condition in which certain cells in the human body develop inappropriately and spread to other parts of the human organism.



Dosimeters are used to measure ionizing radiation exposure and provide information and alarm functions to help control exposure. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations, the worldwide cancer burden had increased to 19.3 million cases and 10 million cancer deaths in 2020. Therefore, the rising prevalence of cancer is driving the growth of the dosimeter market.



Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the dosimeter market.Companies operating in the dosimeter market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2023, Mirion Technologies Inc., a US-based dosimeter manufacturer, launched an innovative technology that combines Spot’s radiation detection technology with the Spot agile, mobile robot, allowing personnel to measure and identify radiation from a safe distance. The Mirion backpack enables the integration of various types of detectors and inputs, including the Robot Controller of Operations Interface, RDS-32 Survey Meter, data analyzer module, and SPIR-Explorer sensor, an all-in-one detection system for dosimetry and spectrometers measurements.



In January 2020, Mirion Technologies Inc., a US-based nuclear monitoring and detection systems manufacturer acquired Capintec Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition helped Mirion to expand its footprint in the medical market by providing broader product and service offerings. Capintec Inc. is a US-based radiation measurement and monitoring instruments firm operating in the dosimeter market.



The countries covered in the dosimeter market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



