Kering: Availability of the 2023 First-half report for the period ended June 30, 2023

July 27, 2023
AVAILABILITY OF THE 2023 FIRST-HALF REPORT FOR
THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2023
Kering announces that its 2023 First-Half Report for the period ended June 30, 2023 is publicly available on the www.kering.com/en website (Finance section).
About Kering
A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2022, Kering had over 47,000 employees and revenue of €20.4 billion.
