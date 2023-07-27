Kering: Availability of the 2023 First-half report for the period ended June 30, 2023

Kering announces that its 2023 First-Half Report for the period ended June 30, 2023 is publicly available on the www.kering.com/en website (Finance section).
  
A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2022, Kering had over 47,000 employees and revenue of €20.4 billion.

Press		  
Emilie Gargatte+33 (0)1 45 64 61 20emilie.gargatte@kering.com    
Marie de Montreynaud        +33 (0)1 45 64 62 53marie.demontreynaud@kering.com
   
Analysts/investors  
Claire Roblet+33 (0)1 45 64 61 49claire.roblet@kering.com
Julien Brosillon+33 (0)1 45 64 62 30julien.brosillon@kering.com

