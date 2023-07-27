EssilorLuxottica: Publication of the 2023 Interim Financial Report

English French Italian

Publication of the 2023 Interim Financial Report



Charenton-le-Pont, France (July, 27 2023 – 6:30 pm) – The Board of Directors of EssilorLuxottica met on July 25, 2023 to approve the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023.

EssilorLuxottica’s 2023 Interim Financial Report has been published today.

The Interim Financial Report comprises the First-half 2023 Management Report, the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, the Statutory Auditors’ Review Report on the Interim Financial Information and the Statement by the Person Responsible for the 2023 Interim Financial Report.

The Interim Financial Report can be downloaded from the Company’s website, https://www.essilorluxottica.com/, “Investors / Financial Publications” section, or by clicking on:

https://www.essilorluxottica.com/en/cap/content/126272/

