Ship Rudders Global Market Report 2023

The global ship rudders market is expected to grow from $1.85 billion in 2022 to $1.96 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The ship rudders market is expected to reach $2.42 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4%.



The ship rudders market consists of sales of the full rudder, spade rudder, skeg rudder, and outboard rudder.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Ship rudders refer to an underwater blade that is controlled by the helm of a boat or ship and causes the vessel’s head to turn in the same direction when turned. They are used for steering control, port maneuvering, emergency response, and collaborating with autopilot systems.



North America was the largest region in the ship rudders market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in ship rudders report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of ship rudders are balanced ship rudders, semi-balanced ship rudders, unbalanced ship rudders, flaps ship rudders, and pleuger ship rudders.A balanced ship rudder refers to a rudder that has its rotational axis behind its leading edge.



The various rudder materials include stainless steel, aluminum alloy, and others, and are used for several applications, such as cargo, passengers, containers, tankers, fishing vessels, and others.



An increase in cargo transportation through waterways is expected to propel the growth of the ship rudder market.Cargo transportation is used for transporting goods from one site to another by ship, airplane, train, or truck, mainly when employed for business or professional purposes.



Ship rudders are essential in cargo transportation because they steer a ship, maneuver it in port, adapt to external influences, avoid collisions, and improve navigation.For instance, in September 2022, according to the European Commission, a Belgium-based intergovernmental organization, inland waterway freight transport increased by more than 3% (4 billion tone-kilometers) compared with 2020.



For the same period, a similar trend can be seen in tons, with an increase of 4% (19 million tons). Therefore, an increase in cargo transportation through waterways is driving the growth of the ship rudder market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the ship rudders market.Major companies involved in the ship rudders market are focused on innovating new products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in November 2022, Kongsberg Maritime, a Norway-based marine technology company, introduced a new Direct Trunk Support (DTS) system for rudders.The new system offers enhanced maneuverability, propulsion performance, and weight savings, lowering fuel consumption and emissions in the long run.



The new DTS system provided some of its most significant advantages during the ship’s design phase.A lower-positioned steering gear deck is possible because of the increased load distribution, which gives ship designers more freedom in the aft-ship design.



This increases any vessel’s capacity for storage. The DTS technology is combined with Kongsberg’s PROMAS system, it offers even more potential. This combines the propeller and rudder into a single system with the goal to improve hydrodynamic efficiency. The additional design freedom for rudders and propellers allows for significant gains in propulsion efficiency and fuel savings.



In April 2021, Nakashima Propeller Co. Ltd., a Japan-based manufacturer of maritime propellers and other propulsion equipment, acquired Becker Marine Systems GmbH for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition broadens, diversifies, and enriches Nakashima’s portfolio by delivering technical solutions for medium-sized and big ship types, as well as offering more efficient combination systems for vessels’ aft sections. Becker Marine Systems GmbH is a Germany-based propeller manufacturer that operates in the ship rudder market.



The countries covered in the ship rudders market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The ship rudders market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides ship rudders market statistics, including ship rudders industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a ship rudders market share, detailed ship rudders market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the ship rudders industry. This ship rudders market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

