We Buy Houses Bucks County Company Says Homeowners Can Sell Their House Fast

Lower Southampton Township, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lower Southampton Township, Pennsylvania -

Home Cash Guys, a company that helps home sellers in Philadelphia, PA, and neighboring areas, including Bucks County, wants to remind homeowners that they can sell their house fast whatever their reason for selling. There are many reasons for wanting to sell a house quickly in Bucks County, PA. For instance, the property owner may have what is known as a “tenant from hell,” and has had enough with such troublesome tenants. In addition, they are willing to purchase a home as is, in any condition.

Greg Yuter, owner of Home Cash Guys, says, “At Home Cash Guys, we buy houses Bucks County homeowners want to sell quickly. We don’t charge a commission at all, and in fact, there are no fees for selling your home to us whatsoever. Plus, you get the deal made quickly and the money as fast as thirty days. If you are a property owner of an unwanted property or burdensome rental property, sell them as soon as possible. Because, selling sooner rather than later allows you to save money on utilities, property tax, closing costs, and mortgage payments that you may use to purchase a new house in a different city. But when you sell your home to Home Cash Guys, you don’t have to worry about having the repairs done, or making it ready for a real estate listing.”

There are various situations in which the Home Cash Guys can help. These problems include: structural issues, relocation or job transfers, undesirable neighborhoods, divorce, job loss, troublesome mortgage terms, older home in need of renovation, retirement or downsizing, death of a loved one, liquidating assets, inheriting a property one can’t keep, tired of living in an ugly house, and more.

Those who are interested in selling their homes fast, can choose from two options: Quick Cash Sale or the Exclusive Marketing Program. With the Quick Cash Sale option, the home seller need not worry about undertaking an home repairs and they can leave behind any items they want to, and there will no fees to be paid. They can usually close within two weeks, or as soon as the title is clear. This option is typically suitable for: vacant properties and home in a state of major disrepair, estate sales, over-leveraged properties, and more.

Meanwhile, with their Exclusive Marketing Program, there will also be no need to make any repairs to the home and there will be no fees to pay because it will be the buyer who will be paying Home Cash Buyers. With this option, the property will get listed on several real estate websites, such as TREND MLS, all real estate websites including Realtor.com, Zillow, and Trulia, their exclusive list of cash buyers.

A home seller might be interested in the Exclusive Marketing Program option in the event that Home Cash Buyers is not interested in buying the home. They work with pre-qualified home buyers, which include 95 percent cash buyers, all over Philadelphia and nearby counties.

Launched in 2006, Home Cash Guys has already bought and sold hundreds and boasts of hundreds of satisfied clients. They are ready to pay cash for homes in any condition and they will help the homeowner discover the most suitable solution for their current problem. They can close a transaction quickly because they have the ready cash to purchase a property and are willing to buy a home whatever its condition, even those that require substantial repairs. Furthermore, home sellers don’t have to pay any commission and Home Cash Guys will be paying for the closing fees, which means that the cash offer they may will exactly be the amount that the home seller will get. The homes they buy will all be redeveloped and renovated, which implies they are contributing to the improvement of the communities in Philadelphia. Their service area includes Croydan, Pendell, Bristol, Fairless Hills, Bensalem, Langhorne, Levittown, and Morrisville.

Those who are interested in selling their property fast can check out the Home Cash Guys website or contact them through the telephone or by email.

