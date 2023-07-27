Tampa Man Praises Therapist's "Unwavering Support" While Fighting Addiction at WhiteSands Treatment

Tampa, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa, Florida -

Tampa, Florida — A man who got help for addiction has offered a rave review of his experience at WhiteSands Treatment in Tampa.

In his recent 5-star Google review, David praised his therapist for her work to help him during his treatment. He wrote that the “true professional who genuinely cares about people” is “compassionate, non-judgmental, and exceptionally knowledgeable in her field.”

“Working with her has been transformative, and I highly recommend her to anyone seeking a skilled and compassionate therapist,” he wrote, adding that he was grateful for the therapist’s “professionalism and unwavering support.”

WhiteSands Treatment is no stranger to rave reviews for the work of its therapists, support specialists, and other experts and professionals who help people of all ages and from all walks of life overcome their struggles with drug and alcohol addiction and achieve lasting recovery.

WhiteSands operates a network of several outpatient addiction treatment facilities across Florida, as well as three inpatient drug and alcohol rehab centers, including the one in Tampa where David found the support and help he needed.

At all locations, patients can expect access to the latest evidence-based addiction treatment methodologies and the support they need to start on the path to a better, healthier, happier future. In addition, WhiteSands is known for offering amenities and services that go far beyond what would be expected at addiction treatment facilities, including holistic therapies like art therapy and an innovative boxing program that helps people fight addiction.

It’s no wonder that this combination of safe, effective, compassionate addiction treatment, along with cutting-edge amenities and a convenient network of facilities across the state, has helped WhiteSands Treatment develop a reputation as the best drug and alcohol rehab in Florida.

In fact, Newsweek has declared WhiteSands to be the best Florida addiction center for three consecutive years while also listing it as one of the best addiction treatment facilities in all of America.

Our addiction recovery operates a network of Florida-based rehab facilities and outpatient addiction treatment centers where people can get the professional support they need to get and stay sober through an addiction treatment program developed for each person. Whether you are in Hyde Park, Cape Coral, Spring Hill, or Tampa, we can get you into a therapy program that offers individualized treatments. Our Tampa, FL rehab center offers all levels of care, including dual diagnosis, and features a luxury environment where we offer a wide range of addiction treatment plans and therapies designed to support clients no matter where they are in their recovery process. From medical detox to relapse prevention, our alcohol and drug rehab center provide clients with the strong foundation they need to rebuild their lives.

There is no cure for addiction; the only way to overcome the disease with success is through a recovery plan at our drug and alcohol rehab. This disease is chronic and frequently progressive unless abstinence can be achieved.

WhiteSands Treatment provides a broad range of addiction therapies to treat each individual’s mind, body, and spirit. Putting this disease in check is entirely possible with formal treatment at WhiteSands addiction treatment locations.Anyone struggling with an addiction to drugs or alcohol in or near Tampa, FL, can rely on WhiteSands' caring clinicians and therapists, as well as their supportive addiction treatment plans that will help patients achieve lasting sobriety. The Tampa, Florida, addiction treatment experts can help patients with their recovery journey. As a preferred rehab center, according to Newsweek, WhiteSands is the #1 substance abuse treatment center in Tampa FL.

Learn more about WhiteSands Treatment’s Tampa location and the work that this network of treatment facilities does across all of Florida by calling 877-626-1765 or visiting www.whitesandstreatment.com.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TtpqeKwiDWE

