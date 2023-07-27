New York, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Military Sensors Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480054/?utm_source=GNW

The global military sensors market is expected to grow from $9.51 billion in 2022 to $10.23 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The military sensors market is expected to reach $13.12 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.4%.



The military sensors market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing services such as night-vision surveillance, detecting hidden bombs, monitoring engine speed, and cam and crankshaft speed.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The military sensors market also includes sales of imaging sensors, seismic sensors, acoustic sensors, magnetic sensors, pressure sensors, GPS sensors and proximity sensors.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A military sensor is a component of a weapon, electronic equipment, or an aircraft that detects or examines its surroundings for providing real-time information. Military sensors are used in missiles, aircraft, radars, and combat for navigation, target tracking, active guiding, weapon control, and environmental awareness.



North America was the largest region in the military sensors market in 2022. The regions covered in military sensors report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main military sensors component types are software, and hardware.Software sensor refers to a sensor that generates a signal from software.



The various platforms are airborne, land, and naval applied in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (isr), communication and navigation, target recognition, electronic warfare, command and control, and others.



Growth in defense spending by emerging economies is significantly contributing to the growth of the military sensors market.Military spending refers to the amount of money that a country spends on building and sustaining its armed forces or on other defense-related activities.



Military spending includes operation, maintenance, procurement of weapons and armored vehicles, and military research and development.Military spending is used for purchasing goods and services such as arms, sensors, and military research and development which will support the demand for military sensors.



For instance, according to the April 2022 report of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a Sweden-based international institute of arms control, arms transfers, and non-proliferation, in 2021, total global military spending is increase by 0.7% from $1,981 billion in 2020 to $2,113 billion in 2021. Further, China increased its military spending by 4.7% in 2021 to an anticipated $293 billion. Therefore, growth in defense spending by emerging economies drives the military sensors market going forward.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the military sensors market.Major companies operating in the military sensors market are focused on developing technologically advanced sensors to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in September 2020, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., a US-based aviation and aerospace component manufacturing company, launched Sparrowhawk, a component that expands and multiplies MQ-9-based sensors while using less manpower. Sparrowhawks can also provide stand-in electronic warfare jamming or function as decoys to blind and confuse enemy-integrated air defenses, in addition to providing considerably more adaptive ISR over a greater geographic region. These extra capabilities increase the launch platform’s survivability and potentially help clear a way for other manned and unmanned aircraft as well as stand-off missile strikes.



In March 2020, TE Connectivity Ltd., a Switzerland-based technology company that designs and manufactures connectors and sensors for several industries including the military acquired First Sensor AG for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, This acquisition will help TE Connectivity to expand its product base to market-leading sensors, systems, and connectors with their best-in-class capabilities for the military sector. First Sensor AG is a Germany-based sensor technology provider.



The countries covered in the military sensors market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The military sensors market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides military sensors market statistics, including military sensors industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a military sensors market share, detailed military sensors market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the military sensors industry. This military sensors market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

