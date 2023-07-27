New York, USA, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market is Projected to Boost by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies Working in Space - AstraZeneca, BMS, AbbVie, Roche, Merck, Novartis, Pfizer, Takeda, Eli Lilly, Immutep, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline

The growth of the non-small cell lung cancer market is expected to be driven by increasing incident cases of NSCLC, continued uptake of approved therapies mainly immune checkpoint inhibitors, expected entry of potential premium price emerging therapies, and increasing awareness of mutations, among others.

DelveInsight’s Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, non-small cell lung cancer emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the non-small cell lung cancer market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the United States had 227K incident cases of lung cancer in 2020, of which ~85% , i.e., 193K were NSCLC cancer patients.

incident cases of lung cancer in 2020, of which , i.e., were NSCLC cancer patients. Leading non-small cell lung cancer companies such as EMD Serono, Merck, Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., Celgene, CellSight Technologies, Inc., BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals Inc., J Ints Bio, Forward Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Teligene US, Rain Oncology Inc, ReHeva Biosciences, Inc., Amgen, Novartis, RedCloud Bio, Parexel, Vitrac Therapeutics, LLC, Mythic Therapeutics, Instil Bio, Mirati Therapeutics Inc., Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., AstraZeneca, Precision Biologics, Inc, Promontory Therapeutics Inc., Palobiofarma SL, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Revolution Medicines, Inc., Cullinan Oncology, LLC, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., Innate Pharma, and others are developing novel non-small cell lung cancer drugs that can be available in the non-small cell lung cancer market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel non-small cell lung cancer drugs that can be available in the non-small cell lung cancer market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for non-small cell lung cancer treatment include M1774, C-TIL051, ACY-241 + Nivolumab, 18F-AraG, Nivolumab + Plinabulin, JIN-A02, FWD1509 MsOH, Osimertinib, BMS-813160, Sutetinib Maleate Capsule, Sotorasib and Tarloxotinib, RH324, AMG 794, Capmatinib, H002, VIC-1911, MYTX-011, ITIL-306, Adagrasib, DS-1062a, NEO-201 in combination with pembrolizumab, PT-112, PBF-1129, REGN2810, RMC-4630, CLN-081, LN-145, IPH5201 + durvalumab + standard chemotherapy, and others.

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Overview

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is one of the most prevalent types of lung cancer, accounting for approximately 85% of all lung cancer cases. This malignancy originates in the tissues of the lungs and can spread to other parts of the body if not diagnosed and treated promptly. The primary causes of NSCLC are often related to long-term exposure to harmful substances, particularly cigarette smoking. It is well-established that smokers have a significantly higher risk of developing this form of lung cancer compared to non-smokers.

The symptoms of NSCLC can be subtle in the early stages, making it challenging to detect. Persistent cough, chest pain, shortness of breath, unexplained weight loss, and coughing up blood are some common indicators of the disease. In advanced stages, individuals may experience fatigue, bone pain, and difficulty swallowing, as the cancer spreads to other organs. Diagnosing NSCLC typically involves a combination of imaging tests, such as chest X-rays, CT scans, and PET scans, which help visualize the tumor and its extent. Tissue samples, obtained through procedures like bronchoscopy or biopsy, are examined under a microscope to confirm the presence of cancer cells and determine the specific type and stage of NSCLC.





Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

The non-small cell lung cancer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current non-small cell lung cancer patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The non-small cell lung cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of NSCLC Patients

Total Incident Cases of NSCLC Patients by Histology

Total Diagnosed Cases of NSCLC Patients by Stages

Total NSCLC Cases of Patients by Genetic Mutation/Biomarkers

Total Treated Cases of NSCLC Patients by Line of Therapies

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Market

The treatment of NSCLC involves a multidisciplinary approach tailored to each patient’s specific condition and stage of the disease. Several NSCLC treatment options are available, depending on factors such as tumor size, location, overall health, and the presence of specific genetic mutations. Surgery is often the primary treatment for early-stage NSCLC, aiming to remove the tumor and surrounding tissues. For more advanced cases or when surgery is not feasible, other treatments come into play. These may include radiation therapy, which uses high-energy beams to target and destroy cancer cells, and chemotherapy, where powerful drugs are used to kill cancer cells or slow their growth.

In recent years, targeted therapies and immunotherapy have revolutionized the treatment of NSCLC. Targeted therapies focus on specific genetic mutations present in the cancer cells, disrupting their growth signals and hindering tumor development. On the other hand, immunotherapy harnesses the body’s immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells effectively.

Often, a combination of treatments may be used to achieve the best results, such as combining chemotherapy with immunotherapy or targeted therapy. The choice of NSCLC treatment is a complex decision made by a team of medical professionals, including oncologists, surgeons, and radiation specialists, in consultation with the patient. Research and advancements in NSCLC treatment continue to evolve, providing hope for improved outcomes and better quality of life for individuals battling this challenging disease. Regular follow-up and close monitoring are crucial for evaluating the treatment’s effectiveness and managing any potential side effects.

Key Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapies and Companies

M1774: EMD Serono/Merck

C-TIL051: Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc.

ACY-241 + Nivolumab: Celgene

18F-AraG: CellSight Technologies, Inc.

Nivolumab + Plinabulin: BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals Inc.

JIN-A02: J Ints Bio

FWD1509 MsOH: Forward Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Osimertinib: AstraZeneca

BMS-813160: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Sutetinib Maleate Capsule: Teligene US

Sotorasib and Tarloxotinib: Rain Oncology Inc

RH324: ReHeva Biosciences, Inc.

AMG 794: Amgen

Capmatinib: Novartis

H002: RedCloud Bio/Parexel

VIC-1911: Vitrac Therapeutics, LLC

MYTX-011: Mythic Therapeutics

ITIL-306: Instil Bio

Adagrasib: Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

DS-1062a: Daiichi Sankyo, Inc./AstraZeneca

NEO-201 in combination with pembrolizumab: Precision Biologics, Inc

PT-112: Promontory Therapeutics Inc.

PBF-1129: Palobiofarma SL

REGN2810: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

RMC-4630: Revolution Medicines, Inc.

CLN-081: Cullinan Oncology, LLC

LN-145: Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

IPH5201 + durvalumab + standard chemotherapy: Innate Pharma

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Dynamics

Non-small cell lung cancer market dynamics have undergone significant changes in recent years. As one of the most prevalent types of lung cancer, the NSCLC market has been driven by several key factors. Technological advancements in diagnostic tools, such as next-generation sequencing and liquid biopsies, have improved early detection rates, leading to better patient outcomes. Additionally, the emergence of targeted therapies and immunotherapies has revolutionized treatment options, offering more personalized and effective approaches.

The competitive landscape has also witnessed intense activity, with pharmaceutical companies continuously developing and launching innovative drugs. As a result, the NSCLC market has become highly competitive, prompting pricing pressures and cost-containment efforts from payers and healthcare systems. Alongside this, regulatory changes and evolving reimbursement policies have shaped the access and affordability of NSCLC treatments.

Moreover, patient advocacy groups and increased awareness campaigns have played a pivotal role in driving research funding and shaping healthcare policies, further impacting the NSCLC market. Collaboration between industry stakeholders, academia, and government bodies has accelerated the pace of research and development in this area.

In the dynamic landscape of the NSCLC market, several barriers have emerged, hindering the smooth progression of research, development, and access to effective treatments. Advanced therapies, such as targeted therapies and immunotherapies, often come with a high price tag. The cost of these treatments can pose a significant financial burden on patients and healthcare systems, leading to limited access, especially in regions with constrained healthcare budgets.

Moreover, the process of gaining regulatory approvals for new drugs is lengthy and complex. Stringent requirements and clinical trial standards often lead to delays and substantial financial investments for pharmaceutical companies. This can slow down the introduction of innovative therapies into the NSCLC market.

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Companies EMD Serono, Merck, Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., Celgene, CellSight Technologies, Inc., BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals Inc., J Ints Bio, Forward Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Teligene US, Rain Oncology Inc, ReHeva Biosciences, Inc., Amgen, Novartis, RedCloud Bio, Parexel, Vitrac Therapeutics, LLC, Mythic Therapeutics, Instil Bio, Mirati Therapeutics Inc., Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., AstraZeneca, Precision Biologics, Inc, Promontory Therapeutics Inc., Palobiofarma SL, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Revolution Medicines, Inc., Cullinan Oncology, LLC, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., Innate Pharma, and others Key Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapies M1774, C-TIL051, ACY-241 + Nivolumab, 18F-AraG, Nivolumab + Plinabulin, JIN-A02, FWD1509 MsOH, Osimertinib, BMS-813160, Sutetinib Maleate Capsule, Sotorasib and Tarloxotinib, RH324, AMG 794, Capmatinib, H002, VIC-1911, MYTX-011, ITIL-306, Adagrasib, DS-1062a, NEO-201 in combination with pembrolizumab, PT-112, PBF-1129, REGN2810, RMC-4630, CLN-081, LN-145, IPH5201 + durvalumab + standard chemotherapy, and others

Scope of the Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Non-small Cell Lung Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Key Insights 2. Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Report Introduction 3. Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Overview at a Glance 4. Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment and Management 7. Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed Drugs 10. Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Analysis 12. Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

