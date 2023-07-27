New York, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Grain Fumigants Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480049/?utm_source=GNW





The global grain fumigants market is expected to grow from $1.68 billion in 2022 to $1.77 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The grain fumigants market is expected to reach $2.16 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1%.



The grain fumigants market consists of sales of hydrogen cyanide, carbon disulfide, sulfur dioxide and dibromo chloropropane.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Grain fumigants refer to harmful gases used to kill soil worms and safeguard grains and other stored goods from spoilage. These fumigants are highly effective in killing pests and can penetrate deep into grain storage structures to reach hidden pests.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the grain fumigants market in 2022. The regions covered in grain fumigants report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of grain fumigants products are methyl bromide, phosphine, sulfuryl fluoride, and others.Methyl Bromide refers to a gaseous toxic substance CH3Br which is primarily used as a fumigant to control insects, worms, and rodents.



Grain fumigants are used for different crop types such as fruits and vegetables, cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, and others for applications such as residential and commercial.



An increase in the demand for grains among consumers is significantly contributing to the growth of the grain fumigants market going forward.Grains refer to the seeds or fruits of various food plants, such as cereal grasses and other plants that are used commercially and legally.



Grain fumigants are used to prevent insect infestation and rodent infestation of stored grains for future consumptions.Hence, the increase in the demand for grains will drive the growth of the grain fumigants market.



For instance, in a February 2023, according to report released by the Centre for the Promotion of Imports from developing countries (CBI) a Netherlands-based government agency that shares information on key European Union market developments with exporters in developing countries, the value of European imports of grains increased from $20.86 million in 2020 to $23.81 million in 2021. Therefore, the increase in demand for grains will drive the grain fumigants market.



Product innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the grain fumigants market.Major companies operating in the grain fumigants market are focused on developing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in July 2022, Bayer Malawi Ltd., a Malawi-based company that provides a full agricultural production service, launched K-Obiol, a crop protection product during storage. This product safeguards maize from the grain borer (Nankafumbwe) for up to 6 months to farmers with the finest value available on the market. The grain borer (Nankafumbwe) for up to 6 months uses cutting-edge technology that has been tried and proven worldwide. Six bags, each weighing 50 kilograms, can be shielded by a single 200-gram bottle for an entire six-month period.



In June 2021, Detia Degesch Group (DDG), a Germany-based chemical company, acquired Universal Fumigation Services Ltd. (UFS) for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition strengthens DDG’s position in the North American marketplace and brings UFS’s customer base into the DDG fold and UFS’s fumigation expertise. Universal Fumigation Services Ltd. (UFS) is a Canada-based stored product pest protection company.



The countries covered in the grain fumigants market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The grain fumigants market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides grain fumigants market statistics, including grain fumigants industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a grain fumigants market share, detailed grain fumigants market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the grain fumigants industry. This grain fumigants market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

