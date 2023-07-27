New York, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480045/?utm_source=GNW

The global carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) market is expected to grow from $1.58 billion in 2022 to $1.67 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) market is expected to reach $2.02 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8%.



The carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) market consists of sales of anionic carboxymethylcellulose, water-soluble carboxymethylcellulose, and cellulose derivative carboxymethylcellulose.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Carboxymethylcellulose refers to an acid ether derivative of cellulose that is made up of glucopyranose monomers and is present as its sodium salt.CMC is available in various forms, including powders, granules, and gels, depending on its application.



They are used as viscosity modifiers and to stabilize emulsions.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) market in 2022, and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main carboxymethylcellulose (cmc) grade types are high purity, industrial, and technical.High purity refers to the quality or state of being pure, which means that it is homogenous or uniform in composition and has not been combined with anything else.



The various properties are thickening agent, stabilizer, binder, anti-repository agent, lubricator, emulsifier, and excipient, applied in food and beverages, oil and gas, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, detergents, and paper processing.



The increase in pharmaceutical production is expected to propel the growth of the carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) market going forward.Pharmaceutical production refers to the process of manufacturing pharmaceutical products, including medications, vaccines, and other medical treatments.



Carboxymethylcellulose increases viscosity and stabilizes emulsions in oral, ophthalmic, injectable, and topical pharmaceutical formulations. For instance, in 2022, according to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) 2021 Highlights, a Belgium-based trade association, pharmaceutical production increased by 4.64% from $3,14,587 million in 2020 to $3,29,184 million in 2021. Further, North America accounted for 49.1 of global pharmaceutical sales, and Europe accounted for 23.4 in 2021. Therefore, the increase in pharmaceutical production is driving the growth of the carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) market.Major companies operating in the carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) market are adopting new innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2020, Nouryon, a Netherlands-based specialty chemical company, launched an ingredient called Akupure for carboxymethylcellulose (CMC).AkuPure is a polymer made of carboxymethyl cellulose for lithium-ion batteries.



AkuPure enhances the electrode coating procedure to improve power retention and delivery from the battery.AkuPure has specific characteristics that are essential to the battery manufacturing process, namely its quick dissolution rate and low insoluble content.



This segment includes the ability to charge and discharge a battery repeatedly without losing performance under various temperature circumstances.



In June 2022, Nouryon, a Netherlands-based diversified chemical company, acquired the CMC Business of J.M. Huber Corporation for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition expands Nouryon’s CMC portfolio by providing high-quality products to customers in home and personal care, buildings, infrastructure, food, pharmaceuticals, and packaging. J.M. Huber Corporation is a US-based chemical company that manufactures offering ingredients such as carboxymethylcellulose (CMC), specialty aluminas and oxides, and alumina trihydrate.



The countries covered in the carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The carboxymethylcellulose (cmc) market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides carboxymethylcellulose (cmc) market statistics, including carboxymethylcellulose (cmc) industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a carboxymethylcellulose (cmc) market share, detailed carboxymethylcellulose (cmc) market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the carboxymethylcellulose (cmc) industry. This carboxymethylcellulose (cmc) market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

