Boat And Ship MRO Global Market Report 2023

The global boat and ship MRO market is expected to grow from $116.47 billion in 2022 to $123.75 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.25%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, and affecting many every markets across the globe. The market is expected to reach $153.19 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.48%.



The boat and ship MRO market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing various services such as production equipment repair and maintenance, material handling equipment repair and maintenance, managing tools and consumables, infrastructure maintenance, and supply-chain management and procurement.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Boat and ship MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) refers to the upkeep, repair, and maintenance of boats and ships to keep them in excellent shape and assure their safe and reliable operation. It provides periodic maintenance to avoid costly breakdowns and downtime while ensuring the vessel’s safety and reliability.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the boat and ship MRO market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the boat and ship MRO market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of boat and ship MROs are engine MRO, component MRO, dry dock MRO, modifications, and others.Engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) refer to the repair, service, or inspection of engines as per international standards and it is used for fixing and performing standard maintenance chores on the ship’s marine engine to ensure its safety and optimal operations.



It is majorly used in various types of vessels such as boats, yachts, vessels, and others and for private, commercial, and defense applications.



Rising marine trade is expected to propel the growth of the boat and ship MRO market going forward.Marine trade refers to the sort of trade in which ships are used to convey products via sea.



MRO services are used to provide commercial ships and boats with regular maintenance helps to prevent breakdowns and failures, while timely repair ensures that the vessel returns to operation as soon as possible to minimize further damage and expenditures and address the present and future international marine laws in the shipping industry. For instance, in October 2022, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, a Switzerland-based intergovernmental organization for trade, in 2021, maritime trade increased by 3.2%, with 64% of all products discharged and 42% of items loaded increasing and the global trade balance increased to 658 million metric ton. Therefore, rising marine trade is driving the growth of the boat and ship MRO market.



Product innovation is a key trend in the boat and ship MRO market.Companies operating in the boat and ship MRO market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2023, Bureau Veritas, a France-based company operating in testing and inspection in various industries, introduced a digitally optimized machinery maintenance application (MMA) for the effective maintenance of vessels. The unique feature of MMA enables the vessel operator to send the necessary machinery maintenance data directly to Bureau Veritas by forming the link between BV’s MMA and a vessel owner’s computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) that prepare the periodical survey with greater speed and efficiency.



In February 2022, Babcock International Group PLC, a UK-based international defense company, acquired Australian Naval Ship Management (NSM) for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Babcock broadened its assistance for the Australian Defense Force’s maritime capability as well as delivered extra capability for Australia’s existing and future maritime programs.



Naval Ship Management (Australia) Pty Ltd., an Australia-based provider of comprehensive maritime sustainment systems, offers asset management, maintenance planning, and sustainment services.



The countries covered in the boat and ship MRO market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The boat and ship MRO market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides boat and ship MRO market statistics, including boat and ship MRO industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a boat and ship MRO market share, detailed boat and ship MRO market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the boat and ship MRO industry. This boat and ship MRO market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

