Cradlepoint’s NetCloud Private Networks Named a Winner for CRN’s 2023 Tech Innovator Awards

BOISE, Idaho, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, today announced it has been named as a winner of the 2023 CRN Tech Innovator Awards by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , recognized in the Wireless Networking category for its NetCloud Private Networks solution.



Introduced January 2023, NetCloud Private Networks leverages existing network infrastructure investments and simplifies the complexities of private cellular network ownership that have hindered broader enterprise adoption. A cloud-native extension of the Cradlepoint NetCloud Service, it delivers scalability, plug-and-play deployment, a familiar Wi-Fi-like experience, and pathway for simplified IT infrastructure integration – all through a single pane of glass.

“It is an honor to be recognized by CRN as the leading innovator in the wireless networking market,” said Matt Addicks, senior product marketing manager, private networks solutions at Cradlepoint. “As a part of the Ericsson family, Cradlepoint prioritizes innovation that enables enterprises to leverage 4G and 5G cellular connectivity which addresses modern business challenges. Created with our customers in mind, NetCloud Private Networks enables lean IT organizations to implement private network solutions that deliver a better overall user and application experience, without increasing IT complexity.”

This annual award program showcases innovative vendors in the IT channel across 37 different technology categories, in key areas ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. To determine the 2023 winners, a panel of CRN editors reviewed hundreds of vendor entries—including solution provider testimonials—using multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and ability to address customer and partner needs.

“CRN’s annual Tech Innovator Awards acknowledge technology vendors committed to new and updated products that are creating the biggest opportunities for the solution providers and strategic service providers working on the front lines with customers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Congratulations to each one of this year’s CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We are proud to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space.”

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the August issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators .

To learn more about Cradlepoint NetCloud Private Networks, please visit: https://cradlepoint.com/products/netcloud-private-networks

