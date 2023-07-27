New York, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Video Door Phones Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480034/?utm_source=GNW

The global video door phones market is expected to grow from $4.97 billion in 2022 to $5.40 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The video door phones market is expected to reach $7.39 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.1%.



The video door phones market consists of sales of standalone video door phone, multi-tenant video door phone systems, and IP video door entry systems. Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods



Video door phones are intercom systems that are used at building entrances to make calls and control access using video communication between inside and outside the building. Video door phones are connected to home automation systems, which boost security and communication convenience.



North America was the largest region in the video door phones market in 2022. The regions covered in video door phones report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa



The main video door phones market types are wired, and wireless.Wired refers to being equipped, secured, strengthened, or supported with wires.



The various access controls are fingerprint readers, proximity card, keypad for secret numbers, and bluetooth triggered by mobile phone with various components that includes cameras, sensors, led or lcd, and microphones or speech unit. The end-users are education, government, residential, commercial, and healthcare.



The rising number of smart homes is expected to propel the growth of the video door phone market.A smart house is a building that uses internet-connected gadgets to enable remote monitoring and control of systems and appliances, including lighting, heating, locks, cameras, and televisions connected to the internet.



Smart homes are generally remotely controlled through a smart home system that connects with appliances to automate specific tasks.As the smart home market grows, the adoption of video doorbells is significantly rising.



Video door phones are one of the smart home security devices that homeowners and renters want for security reasons. For instance, in August 2022, according to Plume IQ, a US-based smart home technology company, there were around 41 million smart homes, and more than 1.8 billion connected devices managed on its global network. Further, in June 2021, according to GOV.UK, a UK-based public platform developed by the Government Digital Service to offer a single point of entry to HM Government services, the percentage of households with internet-connected smart televisions was 51%. Therefore, the rising number of smart homes is driving the growth of the video door phone market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the video door phone market.Companies operating in the video door phones market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2023, Aiphone Corporation, a US-based manufacturer of intercom and security communication products, introduced Remote Programming Service for its IX Series systems, QuikSpec’s online design tool gives installers the ability to swiftly create, amend, and save programming files. The IX Series is an IP video intercom system that is an ideal solution for healthcare, education, and other locations where there is a need for a scalable video intercom system.



In October 2021, Nice North America, a US-based manufacturer of smart residential, commercial, and industrial solutions, acquired Nortek Security & Control LLC for $285 million.This acquisition broadens, diversifies, and enriches Nice’s portfolio by strengthening its presence in the North American market and multiplies its R&D capacity to further fast-track innovation and the expansion of platform-based integrated solutions.



Nortek Security & Control LLC is a US-based company that offers smart connected security and control systems, including video door phones and doorbell camera.



The countries covered in the video door phones market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



