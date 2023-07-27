New York, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "The Antiviral & Antimicrobial Coatings Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480032/?utm_source=GNW

The global antiviral and antimicrobial coatings market is expected to grow from $4.04 billion in 2022 to $4.47 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The antiviral and antimicrobial coatings market is expected to reach $6.80 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11%.



The antiviral and antimicrobial coatings market consists of sales of surface protectants, decorative paints and lacquers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Antiviral and antimicrobial coatings refer to the materials that can be applied to surfaces to prevent the spread of viruses and bacteria. Antiviral coatings are specifically designed to inactivate viruses, while antimicrobial coatings can target a broader range of microorganisms, including bacteria and fungi.



North America was the largest region in the antiviral and antimicrobial coatings market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in antiviral and antimicrobial coatings report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main antiviral and antimicrobial coatings types are antimicrobial coatings, and antiviral coatings.Antimicrobial coatings refer to the application of a chemical on a surface that can hinder the spread and growth of bacteria and viruses.



The various materials are silver, organic materials, copper, aluminum, and silicon dioxide, that comes in different forms includes liquid, powder, and aerosol. The various applications are healthcare, building and construction, food and beverage, packaging, automotive, protective clothing, and air and water treatment.



The rising prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to propel the growth of the antiviral and antimicrobial coatings market.Infectious diseases refer to illnesses caused by microorganisms or parasites that enter the body, multiply, and cause an infection.



Some infectious diseases may be contagious or non-contagious.Antiviral and antimicrobial coatings have been developed to inhibit the spread of infectious diseases on contaminated surfaces.



Peptides and nanomaterials have been used to create antimicrobial coatings with antiviral properties to curb infectious bacteria and viruses. For instance, in May 2021, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), a Switzerland-based agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health, by the end of 2020, around 82 million people were infected with COVID-19 and more than 1.8 million died worldwide. Therefore, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases is driving the growth of the antiviral and antimicrobial coatings market going forward.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the antiviral and antimicrobial coatings market.Major companies operating in the antiviral and antimicrobial coatings market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position and gain a competitive advantage.



For instance, in February 2022, Nippon Paint Co., Ltd., a Japan-based paint manufacturer, launched PROTECTON® Floor VK Clear, used for floors, and PROTECTON® Interior Wall VK Coat two anti-viral and anti-bacterial water-based paint products, used for interior walls. These paints are very durable and have anti-viral and anti-bacterial effects from copper, thereby reducing viruses and bacteria on the coating surface by 99% or more and having good durability. VK Clear can also be used on porcelain tiles, whose adhesion is difficult to achieve in normal circumstances. Wall VK Coat has good durability, even after cleaning with other wipes.



In January 2022, Polygiene Group AB, a Swedish chemical company, acquired SteriTouch Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition broadens, diversifies, and enriches Polygiene’s portfolio to increase the company’s market share in antimicrobial products for plastics, coatings, and paints. SteriTouch Ltd. is a UK-based global provider of highly effective antimicrobial additives for plastics, paints, coatings, silicone, rubber, and textiles.



The countries covered in the antiviral and antimicrobial coatings market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



