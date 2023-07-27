TLG Advisors, Inc. reintroduces itself with new website launch

Littleton, CO, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accompanied by a new logo, the new tlgadvisors.net website launched in July for TLG Advisors, Inc., an SEC-registered investment advisory (RIA) firm located in Littleton, Colo. The firm aims to reposition itself in the industry and reiterate the benefits of conducting fee-based business.

TLG Advisors (TLGA) has more than 25 years of experience in the industry and provides investment supervisory services, investment advisory account management, web-based investment platforms, and financial planning to individuals and entities. TLGA is committed to providing a range of assistance including education, technology, and support services tailored to meet the needs of its financial advisors. The firm’s goal is to find the right solution for each practice to allow it to grow and better serve clients.

Ben Tiller, director of advisory services for TLG Advisors, serves as the relationship manager for representatives as well as the custodians the firm partners with. He plays a key part in fostering existing relationships as well as establishing himself as a resource for partners new to the firm.

Over the years, TLG Advisors has helped thousands of advisors run their businesses more profitably, decipher market conditions, and manage money more effectively. TLGA has a dedicated team of experts who assist financial professionals in transitioning from commission-based business to fee-based business.

The RIA is suited for advisors who prefer to focus on a narrower range of responsibilities, expand their business, and tap into TLGA’s advisor network. Registered advisors are provided with all-inclusive E&O insurance, technology, compliance, and back-office services.

“The website clearly conveys our value proposition for advisors looking to retain ownership of their business, build their brand, and leverage their potential by plugging into our platform. We are upfront about our setup, which we hope will be refreshing as well as competitive for those searching a crowded marketplace,” said Charles Arnold, chief marketing officer at The Leaders Group, TLGA’s independent broker-dealer partner that offers representatives dual registration with both firms.

“TLG Advisors is a complimentary addition to our lineup, bringing an RIA solution together with an existing, independent broker-dealer solution for insurance agents, annuity producers, and financial planners,” said Arnold.

TLG Advisors also offers Starlight Portfolios, an online investment management platform for fee-based advisors. Starlight Portfolios supports advisors with retaining clients and reducing the time used to service them while meeting fiduciary obligations to act in clients’ best interests. Many financial professionals hesitate to enter the advisory business due to the start-up costs and compliance risks. With Starlight Portfolios, the risk and costs are minimized, enabling advisors to focus on what they do best.

With the launch of the new website, TLGA has put its advisors in position to grow and better serve clients in 2023 and in the future.

About TLG Advisors

TLG Advisors, Inc. (TLGA) is an SEC-registered investment advisory firm with more than 20 years of experience in the industry. TLGA provides investment supervisory services, investment advisory account management, web-based investment platforms, and financial planning to individuals and entities. These services are provided through independent Investment Advisor Representatives (IARs) who are affiliated with TLGA and third-party money management firms. Starlight Portfolios, TLGA’s online investment management platform, assists IARs by providing investors with an easy-to-use online experience to manage personal financial matters.

For more information, visit www.tlgadvisors.net.

About Starlight Portfolios

Starlight Portfolios represents the new generation of financial management, serving as an online investment management platform for fee-based advisors. Starlight Portfolios supports advisors with retaining clients and reducing the time used to service them while meeting fiduciary obligations to act in clients’ best interests. It acts as a complement to advisors’ financial planning businesses, resulting in a combination of expertise and service supported by online investment advisory capabilities. The platform was created to provide investors with an easy-to-use online experience to manage personal financial matters. The investor experience was designed to provide clients with tools needed to invest, grow, and manage their personal finances.

For more information, visit starlightportfolios.com.