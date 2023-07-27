Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Investors - Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Edward Hightower and Adam Kroll, officers of Lordstown Motors Corp. (“Lordstown” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RIDE). The lawsuit alleges Hightower and Kroll made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s relationship with Hon Hai Technology Group (“Foxconn”), suggesting, or in some instances, representing that Foxconn was working cooperatively with Lordstown when in fact, the partnership had stalled soon after the execution of a joint venture agreement and quickly soured. The lawsuit further alleges that “Lordstown knew but failed to disclose that the financial life of the Company was imperiled by its strained relationship with Foxconn and if the partnership failed, the Company faced bankruptcy.”



If you bought shares of Lordstown between August 4, 2022 and June 26, 2023, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at https://holzerlaw.com/case/lordstown/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is September 25, 2023.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021 and 2022, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com