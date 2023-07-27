SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. - TNDM

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (“Tandem” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TNDM). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Tandem and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On November 2, 2022, Tandem reported its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2022 and held a conference call that same day to discuss the results. During the earnings call, Tandem substantially lowered its guidance for the year. In response to the Company’s earnings news, market analysts downgraded Tandem.

The Company’s stock price fell $14.57 per share, or 38.38%, to close at $36.77 per share on November 3, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .