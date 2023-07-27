POMETA to Showcase Intelligent Crop Load Management System at WSU Tree Fruit Technology Field Day

PULLMAN, Wash., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- POMETA, an Addium company, will showcase its intelligent crop load management system at the upcoming Washington State University (WSU) Tree Fruit Technology Field Day.



The Precision Crop Load Management Technology Field Day is scheduled for July 28, 2023, at the WSU Sunrise Orchard, east of Rock Island. The day’s agenda includes an overview and update of the SCRI Precision Crop Load Management in Apple project, followed by demonstrations of several vision based commercial technologies developed to assist in crop load management, including POMETA.

WHO:

POMETA WHAT:

WSU Precision Crop Load Technology Field Day WHERE:

WSU Sunrise Orchard, Rock Island, WA 98850 WHEN:

July 28, 2023, at 9:00 am PT

At a time when margins are thin, apple producers need to take control of crop load management: optimize chemical thinning, get the most value out of every laborer and consistently hitting crop load targets. Getting crop load right means packing out more bins per acre, hitting size targets, packing more high-quality fruit, and realizing good return bloom.

With POMETA technology, growers can quickly count clusters, fruitlets, and fruit per tree, and estimate singles, doubles, and triples. From 5 mm diameter, growers can determine individual size and growth rates for thousands of fruit in a matter of minutes. In addition, using fruitlet counts and growth rates, POMETA helps growers dial in chemical fruitlet thinning by automatically forecasting fruitlet drop. And all this is possible without requiring routine calibration manual counts.

3D technology allows growers to track the persistence of individual fruitlets, and measure individual growth rates to the nearest mm. Important to note is that POMETA provides the only full-season, 3D crop load management system in the palm of a grower’s hand. Orchard canopies and fruit are 3D.

POMETA offers the most sophisticated computer vision technology, made simple and easy for growers to use. The POMETA data acquisition app (POMViz) is as easy to use as taking a phone video. The POMETA web app has a simple navigation and clear data displays to provide growers with rapid insights.

And for harvest, POMETA offers forecasts of bins/acre and size: starting from fruit set and improving as the harvest date approaches. Post-harvest, POMETA offers an easy bin scanning solution for size and color distribution, only requiring a user to wave a phone over one or more bins.

ABOUT ADDIUM, INC.

Addium delivers real-time, high-resolution data that fuels production and processes for the food quality, environmental research, urban and agriculture sectors. Through the power of its employees, ADDIUM combines science, engineering, and design expertise to turn physical measurements into useful information.

Learn more at pometa.io

