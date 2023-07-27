Olivia Bartel Leigh of Macerich Named to GlobeSt.com Women of Influence Class of 2023

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macerich (NYSE: MAC), one of the nation’s leading owners, operators and developers of one-of-a-kind retail and mixed-use properties in top markets, today announced that Olivia Bartel Leigh, Executive Vice President, Portfolio Operations and People at Macerich, has been named to GlobeSt.com’s Women of Influence Class of 2023 .



The recognition honors female commercial real estate professionals for their achievements in impacting the real estate market and driving the industry to new heights via their outstanding successes.

“I am honored to be recognized among phenomenal women leaders in our industry,” said Leigh. “I am truly passionate about Macerich’s mission to create properties with purpose that are the most desirable destinations for guests in some of the best markets in the United States, while also serving our investors, industry partners, employees, the communities where we do business and our planet. It is my hope that these honors will encourage more women to pursue this industry and encourage companies to empower their success.”

As a member of Macerich’s executive leadership team, Leigh provides an essential voice in the company’s direction. Since joining Macerich in 2005, Leigh has held increasing responsibility through several operational and human resources leadership roles, bringing a breadth of expertise and real estate industry experience. Today, she leads operational services portfolio-wide, including the company’s industry-leading people and culture and sustainability initiatives, in addition to operations, real estate tax, security and risk management.

Key to Leigh’s responsibilities are Macerich’s comprehensive Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts. Under her leadership, the company regularly earns top accolades and recognitions, including the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for eight consecutive years (2015-2022), inclusion among the EPA Green Power Partner Top 30 for on-site generation (2014-2021) and CDP Climate “A List” status for many years running.

The complete list of GlobeSt.com’s Women of Influence honorees in the Class of 2023 is available here: https://www.event.globest.com/womenofinfluenceawards/2023-honorees

