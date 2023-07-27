MaxxChain Announces Successful 2-Phase Presale and Upcoming CEX Listing

FLORIDA CITY, FL, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxxChain, the upcoming Layer 1 Proof of Work (PoW) blockchain powered by the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), is thrilled to announce the successful conclusion of its 2-Phase presale for $PWR coin, the platform's native chain coin. The presales witnessed overwhelming demand, resulting in both phases being completely sold out, amassing a total of over $250,000 USDT.

With the resounding success of the presales, MaxxChain eagerly looks forward to its upcoming listing on its first centralized exchange (CEX) in August 2023. Investors can anticipate an estimated opening price of $0.012.

The presale success has limited the available avenues for acquiring $PWR coins before the mainnet launch. Interested individuals can now accumulate $PWR coins by staking $MAXX tokens on BSC and ETH networks. The $MAXX utility tokens, developed and deployed by the Maxx team on the BSC and ETH networks, will also be listed on MaxxChain (paired with $PWR) following the mainnet launch.

In their commitment to security and decentralization, MaxxChain has secured multiple mining pools, with a goal of launching with over 30 mining pools to bolster the chain's hashrate. This extensive mining network ensures a robust and reliable platform for all users, paving the way for a seamless experience within the ecosystem.

Furthermore, MaxxChain is proud to announce that over 17 different projects have already confirmed their intention to launch on the chain during or shortly after the mainnet launch. This influx of projects, combined with the commitment to providing remarkably low gas fees, reaffirms the appeal of MaxxChain as an attractive platform for innovative DeFi projects. The Maxx team encourages interested projects to get in touch to explore the various incentives for launching on the chain, presenting a low-risk, high-reward opportunity to grow with a vibrant and emerging blockchain ecosystem.

The fully diluted pre-mined market cap for $PWR coin is projected to be $12,000,000. However, to enhance the coin's value and attract potential investors, a burn of 60% of the supply is planned shortly after launch. This strategic move will result in a reduced market cap of $4,800,000, amplifying the coin's attractiveness and potential for growth in the market.

MaxxChain's mission is to simplify the crypto space for developers, projects, and users, and as part of their commitment, they will emphasize education for their users while fostering developers and projects in need of assistance. The platform will provide extensive resources through its website and knowledge base, along with programs designed to nurture projects during their early stages of growth.

With robust on-chain utilities already in place, such as a Block Explorer, Swap, Launchpad, Bridge, Pools, and Farms, the Maxx team, backed by over 30 years of combined business and management experience, is dedicated to increasing awareness of the chain through the onboarding of projects and their communities. Simultaneously, they are actively engaged in research and development to explore real-life use cases for the chain, with the vision of positioning MaxxChain as a top-tier Layer 1 blockchain in the market.

About MaxxChain:

MaxxChain is a Layer 1 Proof of Work (PoW) blockchain powered by the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). With its native coin, $PWR, serving as the backbone of the platform, and its trio of $MAXX utility tokens, MaxxChain aims to provide secure, efficient, and innovative DeFi solutions to users and projects globally. By fostering a strong community and prioritizing decentralization, MaxxChain seeks to usher in a new era of crypto education and accessibility.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only. The information herein does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. The cryptocurrency market is highly volatile, and readers should conduct their research and seek professional advice before making any investment decisions.