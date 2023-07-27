Corrected: Keros Therapeutics to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Provide an Overview of TROPOS, the KER-012 Phase 2 Clinical Trial in Patients with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros”) (Nasdaq: KROS) is re-issuing this press release solely to correct inadvertent typographical errors.



The corrected press release reads in its entirety as follows:

Keros Therapeutics announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has cleared its investigational new drug application to conduct a Phase 2 clinical trial of KER-012 in combination with background therapy in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension



LEXINGTON, Mass., July 24, 2023 – Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that Keros will host a conference call and webcast to provide an overview of TROPOS, its global Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate KER-012 in combination with background therapy in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (“PAH”), on August 8, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. PAH is a debilitating disease potentially driven by imbalanced signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta (“TGF-β”) family of proteins, with no treatments available that halt or reverse the disease’s progression.

“The predicted mechanism-of-action of KER-012—based on preclinical and Phase 1 clinical data—suggests that KER-012 could potentially correct dysfunctional activin signaling in PAH without a dose-limiting red blood cell effect,” said Dr. Mardi Gomberg-Maitland, M.D., M.Sc., Chief Clinical Research Officer, School of Medicine Health Sciences at George Washington University and the Director of the Pulmonary Hypertension Program. “The TROPOS trial offers hope for improving and potentially extending the lives of those suffering from this devastating disease.”

“Achieving FDA clearance to initiate our Phase 2 PAH trial of KER-012 in the United States is an important milestone for Keros,” said Jasbir S. Seehra, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Keros. “We believe this brings us one step closer to bringing a potentially differentiated treatment option to patients living with this disease.”

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Keros will host a conference call and webcast on August 8, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time, to provide an overview of the TROPOS trial design. Joining Keros management on the call will be Dr. Gomberg-Maitland, who serves as the TROPOS Steering Committee Chair.

The conference call will be webcast live at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1626165&tp_key=42564576c9. The live teleconference may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0309 (domestic) or (201) 389-0853 (international). An archived version of the call will be available in the Investors section of the Keros website at https://ir.kerostx.com/ for 90 days following the conclusion of the call.

About TROPOS

TROPOS is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, global Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate KER-012 in combination with background therapy in patients with PAH. The primary objective of this trial is to evaluate the effect of KER-012 on pulmonary hemodynamics compared to placebo in participants on background PAH therapy. The key secondary objective of this trial is to evaluate the effect of KER-012 on exercise capacity compared to placebo on participants on background PAH therapy.

About KER-012

KER-012 is designed to bind to and inhibit the signaling of TGF-β ligands that stimulate smooth muscle hypertrophy and fibrosis, including activin A, activin B and myostatin. Keros believes that KER-012 has the potential to increase the signaling of bone morphogenic protein (“BMP”) pathways through this inhibition of activin A and activin B signaling, and consequently treat diseases such as PAH that are associated with reduced BMP signaling due to inactivating mutations in the BMP receptors. KER-012 is being developed for the treatment of PAH and for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders.

About Keros Therapeutics, Inc.

Keros is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need. Keros is a leader in understanding the role of the TGF-β family of proteins, which are master regulators of red blood cell and platelet production as well as of the growth, repair and maintenance of a number of tissues, including blood vessels and heart tissue. Keros’ lead protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050, is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and in patients with myelofibrosis. Keros’ lead small molecule product candidate, KER-047, is being developed for the treatment of functional iron deficiency. Keros’ third product candidate, KER-012, is being developed for the treatment of PAH and for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders.

