Apollo enters exclusive discussions to provide a €1.5 billion capital solution to Air France-KLM’s Flying Blue Loyalty program with commercial partners

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that it has entered into exclusive discussions regarding a €1.5 billion financing for Air France-KLM’s Flying Blue Loyalty program with commercial partners.



The bespoke transaction, part of Apollo’s high-grade partnerships, would provide one of the world’s leading airlines with a custom capital solution to further strengthen its balance sheet and support its leading Loyalty program with commercial partners.

Apollo Partner Jamshid Ehsani said, “Apollo is very pleased to enter into exclusive discussions with Air France-KLM, deepening our partnership with one of the world’s leading airlines. The contemplated transaction highlights our ability to work with companies as long-term partners to provide creative, scaled capital solutions that are responsive to their unique needs.”

The transaction discussions follow two previous Apollo-arranged investments for Air France-KLM entities in the past 12 months, demonstrating Apollo’s role as a responsive and repeat financing partner to some of the world’s leading companies.

