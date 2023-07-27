MarketWise to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BALTIMORE, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) (“MarketWise” or the “Company”), a leading multi-brand digital subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors, today announced that its second quarter 2023 financial results will be released before the market opens on Thursday, August 10, 2023. The Company will host a live video webcast at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that same day to discuss the financial results.



Interested investors and other parties may access the live video webcast of the earnings call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.marketwise.com and going to the quarterly results section of the site. The online replay will remain available for a limited time following the call.

About MarketWise

Founded with a mission to level the playing field for self-directed investors, today MarketWise is a leading multi-brand subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for investors.

With more than 20 years of operating history, MarketWise is currently comprised of 13 primary customer facing brands offering more than 190 products to our community of free and paid subscribers. MarketWise’s products are a trusted source for high-value financial research, education, actionable investment ideas, and investment software. MarketWise is a 100% digital, direct-to-customer company offering its research across a variety of platforms including mobile, desktops, and tablets. MarketWise has a proven, agile, and scalable platform and our vision is to become the leading financial solutions platform for self-directed investors.

