Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:

  • Net income available to common shareholders of $19.3 million, or $0.86 per diluted share
  • Efficiency ratio improved to 55.0% from prior quarter
  • Total loan growth of $13.1 million, or 0.8% annualized
  • Total deposit growth of $1.3 million or 0.1% annualized
  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio improved to 8.03%
  • Tangible book value per share of $22.24, an increase of 1.7% from prior quarter

EFFINGHAM, Ill., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $19.3 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $19.5 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. This also compares to net income available to common shareholders of $21.9 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “We executed well in the second quarter and continued to deliver strong financial performance while prioritizing prudent risk management given the challenging operating environment, which resulted in an 8% increase in our pre-tax, pre-provision income compared to the prior quarter. Due to our strong financial performance and prudent balance sheet management, we saw an increase in our capital ratios and tangible book value per share, while also taking advantage of the opportunity to repurchase our common stock at below tangible book value and redeeming some of our higher cost subordinated debt.

“We continue to have success in developing full banking relationships with high quality businesses, which resulted in continued growth in our commercial loan portfolio. As planned, we are funding the new commercial loans and additional securities purchases with the runoff in our GreenSky portfolio, which is contributing to our strong financial performance and increase in capital ratios.

“While economic conditions remain uncertain, we will continue to prioritize prudent risk management and be conservative in our new loan production to build capital and liquidity. We continue to see good opportunities to add core deposit relationships in our markets with both retail and commercial customers, and during the second half of the year, we expect to begin seeing a contribution to deposit gathering from our Banking-as-a-Service initiative, which we believe will further strengthen our deposit base, support profitable growth in the future, and create additional franchise value,” said Mr. Ludwig.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets were $8.03 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $7.93 billion at March 31, 2023, and $7.44 billion at June 30, 2022. At June 30, 2023, portfolio loans were $6.37 billion, compared to $6.35 billion as of March 31, 2023, and $5.80 billion as of June 30, 2022.

Loans

During the second quarter of 2023, outstanding loans increased at a slower rate as the Company originated loans in a more selective and deliberate approach to balance liquidity and funding costs. Commercial loan and lease balances and construction and land development loans increased $18.0 million and $39.8 million, respectively, offsetting the decline in consumer loan balances due to a decrease in loans originated through GreenSky.

 As of
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(in thousands)2023 2023 2022 2022 2022
Loan Portfolio         
Commercial loans$962,756 $937,920 $872,794 $907,651 $821,119
Equipment finance loans 614,633  632,205  616,751  577,323  546,267
Equipment finance leases 500,485  510,029  491,744  457,611  439,202
Commercial FHA warehouse lines 30,522  10,275  25,029  51,309  23,872
Total commercial loans and leases 2,108,396  2,090,429  2,006,318  1,993,894  1,830,460
Commercial real estate 2,443,995  2,448,158  2,433,159  2,466,303  2,335,655
Construction and land development 366,631  326,836  320,882  225,549  203,955
Residential real estate 371,486  369,910  366,094  356,225  340,103
Consumer 1,076,836  1,118,938  1,180,014  1,156,480  1,085,371
Total loans$6,367,344 $6,354,271 $6,306,467 $6,198,451 $5,795,544
 

Loan Quality

Credit quality metrics declined during the second quarter of 2023. Loans 30-89 days past due totaled $44.2 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $30.9 million as of March 31, 2023, and $16.2 million as of June 30, 2022. The increase in delinquencies during the most recent quarter was due to a single commercial loan, which has since been brought current, and an increase in delinquencies in equipment finance loans and leases.

Non-performing loans were $54.8 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $50.7 million as of March 31, 2023, and $56.9 million as of June 30, 2022. The increase at June 30, 2023 was related to one commercial real estate loan moving to non-performing at the end of the quarter. Non-performing loans as a percentage of portfolio loans was 0.86% at June 30, 2023, compared with 0.80% at March 31, 2023, and 0.98% at June 30, 2022.

Non-performing assets were 0.72% of total assets at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 0.74% at March 31, 2023 and 0.93% at June 30, 2022. Two other real estate owned (“OREO”) properties were sold during the second quarter of 2023 at a gain of $0.8 million resulting in the decrease in non-performing assets.

 As of and for the Three Months Ended
(in thousands)
June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2023
 2023 2022 2022 2022
Asset Quality         
Loans 30-89 days past due$44,161  $30,895  $32,372  $28,275  $16,212 
Nonperforming loans 54,844   50,713   49,423   46,882   56,883 
Nonperforming assets 57,688   58,806   57,824   59,524   69,344 
Substandard loans 130,707   99,819   101,044   98,517   114,820 
Net charge-offs 2,996   2,119   538   3,233   2,781 
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans 0.69%  0.49%  0.51%  0.46%  0.28%
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.86%  0.80%  0.78%  0.76%  0.98%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.72%  0.74%  0.74%  0.76%  0.93%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.02%  0.98%  0.97%  0.95%  0.95%
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 118.43%  122.39%  123.53%  125.08%  96.51%
Net charge-offs to average loans 0.19%  0.14%  0.03%  0.21%  0.20%
 

The Company’s allowance for credit losses totaled $65.0 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $62.1 million at March 31, 2023, and $54.9 million at June 30, 2022. The allowance as a percentage of portfolio loans was 1.02% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.98% at March 31, 2023, and 0.95% at June 30, 2022.

Deposits

Total deposits were $6.43 billion at both June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, compared with $6.18 billion at June 30, 2022. The deposit mix continues to shift from noninterest-bearing deposits to interest-bearing deposits due to the continued rate increases announced by the Federal Reserve. Interest rate promotions offered during the second quarter of 2023 on time deposit products contributed to an increase in balances of $73.9 million at June 30, 2023, compared to March 31, 2023.

 As of
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(in thousands)2023 2023 2022 2022 2022
Deposit Portfolio         
Noninterest-bearing demand$1,162,909 $1,215,758 $1,362,158 $1,362,481 $1,403,386
Interest-bearing:         
Checking 2,499,693  2,502,827  2,494,073  2,568,195  2,377,760
Money market 1,226,470  1,263,813  1,184,101  1,125,333  1,027,547
Savings 624,005  636,832  661,932  704,245  740,364
Time 840,734  766,884  649,552  620,960  620,363
Brokered time 72,737  39,087  12,836  14,038  15,018
Total deposits$6,426,548 $6,425,201 $6,364,652 $6,395,252 $6,184,438
 

The Company estimates that uninsured deposits(1) totaled $1.21 billion, or 19% of total deposits, at June 30, 2023 compared to $1.32 billion, or 21%, at March 31, 2023.   

(1)Uninsured deposits include the Call Report estimate of uninsured deposits less affiliate deposits, estimated insured portion of servicing deposits, additional structured FDIC coverage and collateralized deposits.
  

Results of Operations Highlights

Net Interest Income and Margin

During the second quarter of 2023, net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, totaled $59.0 million, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 2.8%, compared to $60.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 3.23%, compared with 3.39% in the first quarter of 2023. Net interest income and related margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was $61.7 million and 3.65%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022. The decline in the net interest income and margin was largely attributable to increased market interest rates resulting in the cost of funding liabilities increasing at a faster rate than the yields on earning assets.

Average interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2023 were $7.33 billion, compared to $7.26 billion for the first quarter of 2023. The yield increased 16 basis points to 5.51% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Interest-earning assets averaged $6.77 billion for the second quarter of 2022.

Average loans were $6.36 billion for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $6.32 billion for the first quarter of 2023 and $5.68 billion for the second quarter of 2022. The yield on loans was 5.80% and 5.65% for the second and first quarters of 2023, respectively.

 For the Three Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
(dollars in thousands)2023
 2023
 2022
Interest-earning assetsAverage
Balance		 Interest &
Fees		 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest &
Fees		 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest &
Fees		 Yield/
Rate
Cash and cash equivalents$67,377 $852 5.07% $85,123 $980 4.67% $226,517 $468 0.83%
Investment securities 861,409  7,286 3.39%  809,848  5,995 3.00%  818,927  4,931 2.41%
Loans 6,356,012  91,890 5.80%  6,320,402  87,997 5.65%  5,677,791  63,594 4.49%
Loans held for sale 4,067  59 5.79%  1,506  16 4.41%  9,865  77 3.15%
Nonmarketable equity securities 45,028  599 5.33%  47,819  795 6.75%  36,338  487 5.38%
Total interest-earning assets$7,333,893 $100,686 5.51% $7,264,698 $95,783 5.35% $6,769,438 $69,557 4.12%
Noninterest-earning assets 612,238      610,811      615,348    
Total assets$7,946,131     $7,875,509     $7,384,786    
                  
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                 
Interest-bearing deposits$5,259,188 $33,617 2.56% $5,053,941 $26,405 2.12% $4,718,759 $3,810 0.32%
Short-term borrowings 22,018  14 0.26%  38,655  25 0.26%  59,301  22 0.15%
FHLB advances & other borrowings 471,989  5,396 4.59%  540,278  6,006 4.51%  307,611  1,435 1.87%
Subordinated debt 97,278  1,335 5.51%  99,812  1,370 5.57%  139,232  2,011 5.78%
Trust preferred debentures 50,218  1,289 10.29%  50,047  1,229 9.96%  49,602  624 5.05%
Total interest-bearing liabilities$5,900,691 $41,651 2.83% $5,782,733 $35,035 2.46% $5,274,505 $7,902 0.60%
Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,187,584      1,250,899      1,401,268    
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 81,065      74,691      66,009    
Shareholders’ equity 776,791      767,186      643,004    
Total liabilities and shareholder’s equity$7,946,131     $7,875,509     $7,384,786    
                  
Net Interest Margin  $59,035 3.23%   $60,748 3.39%   $61,655 3.65%
                  
Cost of Deposits    2.09%     1.70%     0.25%


(1)Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. Tax-equivalent adjustments totaled $0.2 million, $0.2 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
  

Investment securities averaged $861.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $809.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. The Company purchased additional investments and repositioned out of lower-yielding securities in favor of higher-yielding instruments resulting in increased average balances of $51.6 million and a higher yield. These changes are expected to improve overall margin, liquidity, and capital allocations. The Company incurred net losses on sales of $0.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. Investment securities averaged $818.9 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Average interest-bearing deposits were $5.26 billion for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $5.05 billion for the first quarter of 2023, and $4.72 billion for the second quarter of 2022. Cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.56% in the second quarter of 2023, which represents a 44 basis point increase from the first quarter of 2023. A competitive market driven by rising interest rates was a contributing factor to the increase in deposit costs.

The Company redeemed $6.6 million of subordinated debt during the second quarter of 2023. The debentures were redeemed at a discount, resulting in a gain of $0.7 million.

During the six months ended June 30, 2023, net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, increased to $119.8 million, with a tax-equivalent net interest margin of 3.31%, compared to net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, of $118.9 million, and a tax-equivalent net interest margin of 3.58% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

 For the Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands)2023
 2022
Interest-earning assetsAverage
Balance		 Interest &
Fees		 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest &
Fees		 Yield/
Rate
Cash and cash equivalents$76,201 $1,832 4.85% $304,938 $639 0.42%
Investment securities 835,771  13,281 3.18%  856,571  9,894 2.31%
Loans 6,338,305  179,887 5.72%  5,477,037  120,873 4.45%
Loans held for sale 2,794  75 5.42%  20,501  297 2.93%
Nonmarketable equity securities 46,416  1,394 6.05%  36,358  971 5.39%
Total interest-earning assets$7,299,487 $196,469 5.43% $6,695,405 $132,674 4.00%
Noninterest-earning assets 611,528      623,224    
Total assets$7,911,015     $7,318,629    
            
Interest-Bearing Liabilities           
Interest-bearing deposits$5,157,148 $60,022 2.35% $4,613,751 $5,971 0.26%
Short-term borrowings 30,291  39 0.26%  64,642  45 0.14%
FHLB advances & other borrowings 505,945  11,402 4.54%  309,436  2,647 1.72%
Subordinated debt 98,538  2,705 5.54%  139,186  4,022 5.78%
Trust preferred debentures 50,133  2,518 10.13%  49,527  1,138 4.64%
Total interest-bearing liabilities$5,842,055 $76,686 2.65% $5,176,542 $13,823 0.54%
Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,219,050      1,418,083    
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 77,895      73,878    
Shareholders’ equity 772,015      650,126    
Total liabilities and shareholder’s equity$7,911,015     $7,318,629    
            
Net Interest Margin  $119,783 3.31%   $118,851 3.58%
            
Cost of Deposits    1.90%     0.20%


(1)Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. Tax-equivalent adjustments totaled $0.4 million and $0.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
  

The yield on earning assets increased 143 basis points to 5.43% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same period one year prior. However, the cost of interest bearing liabilities increased at a faster rate during this period, increasing 211 basis points to 2.65% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $18.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $15.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 included an $0.8 million gain on the sale of OREO and a $0.7 million gain on the repurchase of subordinated debt, partially offset by $0.9 million of losses on the sale of investment securities. The first quarter of 2023 was negatively impacted by $0.6 million of losses on the sale of investment securities. Excluding these transactions, noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2023 was $18.2 million and $16.4 million, respectively. Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $14.6 million and included $0.9 million impairment charge on commercial servicing rights and a $0.1 million loss on the sale of investment securities. Excluding these transactions, noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $15.6 million.

 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
(in thousands)2023
 2023
 2022
 2023
 2022
Noninterest income         
Wealth management revenue$6,269  $6,411  $6,143  $12,680  $13,282 
Residential mortgage banking revenue 540   405   384   945   983 
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,677   2,568   2,304   5,245   4,372 
Interchange revenue 3,696   3,412   3,590   7,108   6,870 
Loss on sales of investment securities, net (869)  (648)  (101)  (1,517)  (101)
Gain on repurchase of subordinated debt, net 676         676    
Gain (loss) on sales of other real estate owned, net 819      (162)  819   (121)
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights       (869)     (1,263)
Company-owned life insurance 891   876   840   1,767   1,859 
Other income 4,054   2,755   2,484   6,809   4,345 
Total noninterest income$18,753  $15,779  $14,613  $34,532  $30,226 
 

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $42.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $44.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, and $41.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. The efficiency ratio was 55.01% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 57.64% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and 53.10% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
(in thousands)2023 2023 2022 2023 2022
Noninterest expense         
Salaries and employee benefits$22,857 $24,243 $22,645 $47,100 $44,515
Occupancy and equipment 3,879  4,443  3,489  8,322  7,244
Data processing 6,544  6,311  6,082  12,855  11,955
Professional 1,663  1,760  1,516  3,423  3,488
Amortization of intangible assets 1,208  1,291  1,318  2,499  2,716
FDIC insurance 1,196  1,329  826  2,525  1,656
Other expense 5,547  5,105  5,463  10,652  10,649
Total noninterest expense$42,894 $44,482 $41,339 $87,376 $82,223
 

Noteworthy components of noninterest expense are as follows:

  • Salaries and employee benefits expenses were $22.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $24.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, and $22.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. Employees numbered 915 at June 30, 2023, compared to 931 at March 31, 2023, and 932 at June 30, 2022. Annual salary increases, effective in the second quarter of 2023, were offset by decreased commissions and incentive compensation expense.
  • Occupancy and equipment expense decreased $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to elevated seasonal related expenses incurred in the first quarter, including snow removal and utilities expenses.
  • Increases in FDIC insurance expense on a year to date basis is primarily related to the FDIC’s 2 basis point increase to the initial base deposit insurance assessment rate schedules effective January 1, 2023.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $7.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $6.9 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $7.3 million for the second quarter of 2022. The resulting effective tax rates were 25.1%, 24.0% and 25.0% respectively.

Capital

At June 30, 2023, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:

 As of June 30, 2023
 Midland States Bank Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Minimum Regulatory Requirements (2)
Total capital to risk-weighted assets11.89% 12.65% 10.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets11.01% 10.47% 8.50%
Tier 1 leverage ratio10.07% 9.57% 4.00%
Common equity Tier 1 capital11.01% 8.03% 7.00%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)N/A 6.19% N/A


(1)A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 13 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2)Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%.
  

The impact of rising interest rates on the Company’s investment portfolio and cash flow hedges has resulted in an $84.7 million accumulated other comprehensive loss at June 30, 2023, which impacts tangible book value by $3.87.

Stock Repurchase Program

As previously disclosed, on December 6, 2022, the Company’s board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program, pursuant to which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $25.0 million of common stock through December 31, 2023. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 308,543 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $19.78 under its stock repurchase program. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $16.1 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had total assets of approximately $8.03 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.59 billion. The Company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Earnings,” “Adjusted Earnings Available to Common Shareholders,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” “Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income,” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, the impact of inflation, continuing effects of the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, including anticipated effects on FDIC premiums, increased deposit volatility and potential regulatory developments; changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; developments and uncertainty related to the future use and availability of some reference rates, such as the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate, as well as other alternative reference rates, and the adoption of a substitute; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)
          
 As of and
for the Three Months Ended		 As of and
for the Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)2023 2023 2022 2023 2022
Earnings Summary         
Net interest income$58,840  $60,504  $61,334  $119,344  $118,161 
Provision for credit losses 5,879   3,135   5,441   9,014   9,608 
Noninterest income 18,753   15,779   14,613   34,532   30,226 
Noninterest expense 42,894   44,482   41,339   87,376   82,223 
Income before income taxes 28,820   28,666   29,167   57,486   56,556 
Income taxes 7,245   6,894   7,284   14,139   13,924 
Net income 21,575   21,772   21,883   43,347   42,632 
Preferred dividends 2,228   2,228      4,456    
Net income available to common shareholders$19,347  $19,544  $21,883  $38,891  $42,632 
          
Diluted earnings per common share$0.86  $0.86  $0.97  $1.72  $1.89 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 22,205,079   22,501,970   22,360,819   22,348,981   22,355,936 
Return on average assets 1.09%  1.12%  1.19%  1.10%  1.17%
Return on average shareholders' equity 11.14%  11.51%  13.65%  11.32%  13.22%
Return on average tangible common equity(1) 15.99%  16.70%  19.14%  16.34%  18.48%
Net interest margin 3.23%  3.39%  3.65%  3.31%  3.58%
Efficiency ratio(1) 55.01%  57.64%  53.10%  56.32%  54.38%
          
Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary(1)         
Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders$19,487  $20,017  $22,191  $39,505  $43,006 
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share$0.87  $0.88  $0.98  $1.75  $1.90 
Adjusted return on average assets 1.10%  1.15%  1.21%  1.12%  1.18%
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity 11.21%  11.76%  13.84%  11.48%  13.34%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 16.10%  17.11%  19.41%  16.60%  18.65%
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings$34,892  $32,449  $35,902  $67,341  $67,943 
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets 1.76%  1.67%  1.95%  1.72%  1.87%
          
Market Data         
Book value per share at period end$30.49  $30.08  $28.84     
Tangible book value per share at period end(1)$22.24  $21.87  $20.43     
Tangible book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income at period end(1)$26.11  $25.39  $22.84     
Market price at period end$19.91  $21.42  $24.04     
Common shares outstanding at period end 21,854,800   22,111,454   22,060,255     
          
Capital         
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.65%  12.46%  11.44%    
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.47%  10.25%  8.63%    
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 8.03%  7.84%  7.66%    
Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.57%  9.54%  7.98%    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 6.19%  6.24%  6.22%    
          
Wealth Management         
Trust assets under administration$3,594,727  $3,502,635  $3,503,227     


(1)Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 11 - 13 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.
  


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
          
 As of
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(in thousands)2023
 2023
 2022
 2022
 2022
Assets         
Cash and cash equivalents$160,695  $138,310  $160,631  $313,188  $270,117 
Investment securities 887,003   821,005   776,860   690,504   769,278 
Loans 6,367,344   6,354,271   6,306,467   6,198,451   5,795,544 
Allowance for credit losses on loans (64,950)  (62,067)  (61,051)  (58,639)  (54,898)
Total loans, net 6,302,394   6,292,204   6,245,416   6,139,812   5,740,646 
Loans held for sale 5,632   2,747   1,286   4,338   5,298 
Premises and equipment, net 81,006   80,582   78,293   77,519   77,668 
Other real estate owned 202   6,729   6,729   11,141   11,131 
Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value 21,611   1,117   1,205   1,297   25,879 
Commercial FHA mortgage loan servicing rights held for sale    20,745   20,745   23,995    
Goodwill 161,904   161,904   161,904   161,904   161,904 
Other intangible assets, net 18,367   19,575   20,866   22,198   23,559 
Company-owned life insurance 152,210   151,319   150,443   149,648   148,900 
Other assets 243,697   233,937   231,123   226,333   201,432 
Total assets$8,034,721  $7,930,174  $7,855,501  $7,821,877  $7,435,812 
          
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity         
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits$1,162,909  $1,215,758  $1,362,158  $1,362,481  $1,403,386 
Interest-bearing deposits 5,263,639   5,209,443   5,002,494   5,032,771   4,781,052 
Total deposits 6,426,548   6,425,201   6,364,652   6,395,252   6,184,438 
Short-term borrowings 21,783   31,173   42,311   58,518   67,689 
FHLB advances and other borrowings 575,000   482,000   460,000   360,000   285,000 
Subordinated debt 93,404   99,849   99,772   139,370   139,277 
Trust preferred debentures 50,296   50,135   49,975   49,824   49,674 
Other liabilities 90,869   66,173   80,217   79,634   73,546 
Total liabilities 7,257,900   7,154,531   7,096,927   7,082,598   6,799,624 
Total shareholders’ equity 776,821   775,643   758,574   739,279   636,188 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$8,034,721  $7,930,174  $7,855,501  $7,821,877  $7,435,812 


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
          
 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)2023
 2023
 2022
 2023
 2022
Net interest income:         
Interest income$100,491  $95,539  $69,236  $196,030  $131,984 
Interest expense 41,651   35,035   7,902   76,686   13,823 
Net interest income 58,840   60,504   61,334   119,344   118,161 
Provision for credit losses:         
Provision for credit losses on loans 5,879   3,135   4,741   9,014   8,873 
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments       700      956 
Provision for other credit losses             (221)
Total provision for credit losses 5,879   3,135   5,441   9,014   9,608 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 52,961   57,369   55,893   110,330   108,553 
Noninterest income:         
Wealth management revenue 6,269   6,411   6,143   12,680   13,282 
Residential mortgage banking revenue 540   405   384   945   983 
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,677   2,568   2,304   5,245   4,372 
Interchange revenue 3,696   3,412   3,590   7,108   6,870 
Loss on sales of investment securities, net (869)  (648)  (101)  (1,517)  (101)
Gain on repurchase of subordinated debt, net 676         676    
Gain (loss) on sales of other real estate owned, net 819      (162)  819   (121)
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights       (869)     (1,263)
Company-owned life insurance 891   876   840   1,767   1,859 
Other income 4,054   2,755   2,484   6,809   4,345 
Total noninterest income 18,753   15,779   14,613   34,532   30,226 
Noninterest expense:         
Salaries and employee benefits 22,857   24,243   22,645   47,100   44,515 
Occupancy and equipment 3,879   4,443   3,489   8,322   7,244 
Data processing 6,544   6,311   6,082   12,855   11,955 
Professional 1,663   1,760   1,516   3,423   3,488 
Amortization of intangible assets 1,208   1,291   1,318   2,499   2,716 
FDIC insurance 1,196   1,329   826   2,525   1,656 
Other expense 5,547   5,105   5,463   10,652   10,649 
Total noninterest expense 42,894   44,482   41,339   87,376   82,223 
Income before income taxes 28,820   28,666   29,167   57,486   56,556 
Income taxes 7,245   6,894   7,284   14,139   13,924 
Net income 21,575   21,772   21,883   43,347   42,632 
Preferred stock dividends 2,228   2,228      4,456    
Net income available to common shareholders$19,347  $19,544  $21,883  $38,891  $42,632 
          
Basic earnings per common share$0.86  $0.86  $0.97  $1.72  $1.89 
Diluted earnings per common share$0.86  $0.86  $0.97  $1.72  $1.89 


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)
          
Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation
          
 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)2023 2023 2022 2023 2022
Income before income taxes - GAAP$28,820  $28,666  $29,167  $57,486  $56,556 
Adjustments to noninterest income:         
Loss on sales of investment securities, net 869   648   101   1,517   101 
(Gain) on repurchase of subordinated debt (676)        (676)   
Total adjustments to noninterest income 193   648   101   841   101 
Adjustments to noninterest expense:         
Integration and acquisition expenses       (324)     (415)
Total adjustments to noninterest expense       (324)     (415)
Adjusted earnings pre tax - non-GAAP 29,013   29,314   29,592   58,327   57,072 
Adjusted earnings tax 7,297   7,069   7,401   14,366   14,066 
Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP 21,716   22,245   22,191   43,961   43,006 
Preferred stock dividends 2,228   2,228      4,456    
Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders$19,487  $20,017  $22,191  $39,505  $43,006 
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share$0.87  $0.88  $0.98  $1.75  $1.90 
Adjusted return on average assets 1.10%  1.15%  1.21%  1.12%  1.18%
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity 11.21%  11.76%  13.84%  11.48%  13.34%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 16.10%  17.11%  19.41%  16.60%  18.65%
          
          
Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings Reconciliation
          
 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands)2023
 2023
 2022
 2023
 2022
Adjusted earnings pre tax - non-GAAP$29,013  $29,314  $29,592  $58,327  $57,072 
Provision for credit losses 5,879   3,135   5,441   9,014   9,608 
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights       869      1,263 
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings - non-GAAP$34,892  $32,449  $35,902  $67,341  $67,943 
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets 1.76%  1.67%  1.95%  1.72%  1.87%


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued)
          
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation
          
 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands)2023 2023 2022 2023 2022
Noninterest expense - GAAP$42,894  $44,482  $41,339  $87,376  $82,223 
Integration and acquisition expenses       (324)     (415)
Adjusted noninterest expense$42,894  $44,482  $41,015  $87,376  $81,808 
          
Net interest income - GAAP$58,840  $60,504  $61,334  $119,344  $118,161 
Effect of tax-exempt income 195   244   321   439   690 
Adjusted net interest income 59,035   60,748   61,655   119,783   118,851 
          
Noninterest income - GAAP 18,753   15,779   14,613   34,532   30,226 
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights       869      1,263 
Loss on sales of investment securities, net 869   648   101   1,517   101 
(Gain) on repurchase of subordinated debt (676)        (676)   
Adjusted noninterest income 18,946   16,427   15,583   35,373   31,590 
          
Adjusted total revenue$77,980  $77,175  $77,238  $155,156  $150,441 
          
Efficiency ratio 55.01%  57.64%  53.10%  56.32%  54.38%
          
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE)
          
 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands)2023 2023 2022 2023 2022
Net income available to common shareholders$19,347  $19,544  $21,883  $38,891  $42,632 
          
Average total shareholders' equity—GAAP$776,791  $767,186  $643,004  $772,015  $650,126 
Adjustments:         
Preferred Stock (110,548)  (110,548)     (110,548)   
Goodwill (161,904)  (161,904)  (161,904)  (161,904)  (161,904)
Other intangible assets, net (18,937)  (20,184)  (22,570)  (19,557)  (23,101)
Average tangible common equity$485,402  $474,550  $458,530  $480,006  $465,121 
ROATCE 15.99%  16.70%  19.14%  16.34%  18.48%


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued)
          
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share
          
 As of
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)2023 2023 2022 2022 2022
Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity        
Total shareholders' equity—GAAP$776,821  $775,643  $758,574  $739,279  $636,188 
Adjustments:         
Preferred Stock (110,548)  (110,548)  (110,548)  (110,548)   
Goodwill (161,904)  (161,904)  (161,904)  (161,904)  (161,904)
Other intangible assets, net (18,367)  (19,575)  (20,866)  (22,198)  (23,559)
Tangible common equity$486,002  $483,616  $465,256  $444,629  $450,725 
          
Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) (84,719)  (77,797)  (83,797)  (78,383)  (53,097)
Tangible common equity excluding AOCI 570,721   561,413   549,053   523,012   503,822 
          
Total Assets to Tangible Assets:         
Total assets—GAAP$8,034,721  $7,930,174  $7,855,501  $7,821,877  $7,435,812 
Adjustments:         
Goodwill (161,904)  (161,904)  (161,904)  (161,904)  (161,904)
Other intangible assets, net (18,367)  (19,575)  (20,866)  (22,198)  (23,559)
Tangible assets$7,854,450  $7,748,695  $7,672,731  $7,637,775  $7,250,349 
          
Common Shares Outstanding 21,854,800   22,111,454   22,214,913   22,074,740   22,060,255 
          
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 6.19%  6.24%  6.06%  5.82%  6.22%
Tangible Book Value Per Share$22.24  $21.87  $20.94  $20.14  $20.43 
Tangible Book Value Per Share excluding AOCI$26.11  $25.39  $24.72  $23.69  $22.84 